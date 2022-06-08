Coffee County arrest report

Arrests made between May 29 - June 4.
May 29
Marisio Caal, 34, Chancellor— public intoxication
Frankly Caal, 18, DeFuniak Springs, FL.— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Gerber Caal Cucul, 19, DeFuniak Springs, FL.— public intoxication
Matthew Morrow, 30, Dozier— driving while suspended
Brian Ruhlman, 47, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Edward Whatley, 41, Troy— negotiating worthless negotiable instrument (NWNI)
Dawn Doak, 30, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
May 30
Roberto Che, 46, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Byron Mez Sacul, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
May 31
Ronnie Edwards, 49, Elba— possession of controlled substance
Brandon Owens, 36, Elba— third degree criminal mischief, possession of controlled substance
Donterious Adams, 30, Elba— driving while suspended, failure to appear (felony)
Taylor Cotton, 30, Dozier— possession of controlled substance, probation violation (felony)
Whitney Mills, 28, New Brockton— possession of controlled substance
June 1
Johnny Head, 50, New Brockton— first degree criminal trespassing, probation revocation
Adrian Smith, 22, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana
June 2
Conzarion Graham, 38, Enterprise— carrying brass knuckles or sling shot, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), attempt to elude (no injury), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Sagen Brousseau, 22, Red Level— third degree robbery
Joshua Patmon, 18, Wetumpka— third degree assault
Rory Cole, 18, Headland— third degree assault
June 3
Demetrius Oliver, 33, Montgomery— first degree theft of property
Jimmy McGee, 58, Enterprise— public intoxication
Dyham Arzola Silva, 31, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
June 4
Domingo Elmar-Ramirez, 34, Chicago, IL.— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jermayne Harris, 45, Samson— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Amos Borders, 25, Enterprise— public intoxication
Timmy Kyles, 45, Elba— public intoxication, attempt to elude (no injury), obstructing governmental operations