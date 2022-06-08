 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee County arrest report

Arrests made between May 29 - June 4. 

May 29

Marisio Caal, 34, Chancellor— public intoxication

Frankly Caal, 18, DeFuniak Springs, FL.— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Gerber Caal Cucul, 19, DeFuniak Springs, FL.— public intoxication

Matthew Morrow, 30, Dozier— driving while suspended

Brian Ruhlman, 47, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Edward Whatley, 41, Troy— negotiating worthless negotiable instrument (NWNI)

Dawn Doak, 30, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

May 30

Roberto Che, 46, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Byron Mez Sacul, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

May 31

Ronnie Edwards, 49, Elba— possession of controlled substance

Brandon Owens, 36, Elba— third degree criminal mischief, possession of controlled substance

Donterious Adams, 30, Elba— driving while suspended, failure to appear (felony)

Taylor Cotton, 30, Dozier— possession of controlled substance, probation violation (felony)

Whitney Mills, 28, New Brockton— possession of controlled substance

June 1

Johnny Head, 50, New Brockton— first degree criminal trespassing, probation revocation

Adrian Smith, 22, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana

June 2

Conzarion Graham, 38, Enterprise— carrying brass knuckles or sling shot, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), attempt to elude (no injury), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Sagen Brousseau, 22, Red Level— third degree robbery

Joshua Patmon, 18, Wetumpka— third degree assault

Rory Cole, 18, Headland— third degree assault

June 3

Demetrius Oliver, 33, Montgomery— first degree theft of property

Jimmy McGee, 58, Enterprise— public intoxication

Dyham Arzola Silva, 31, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

June 4

Domingo Elmar-Ramirez, 34, Chicago, IL.— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jermayne Harris, 45, Samson— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Amos Borders, 25, Enterprise— public intoxication

Timmy Kyles, 45, Elba— public intoxication, attempt to elude (no injury), obstructing governmental operations

