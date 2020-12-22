Coffee County arrest report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.
December 14
Stephon Lee, 27, Enterprise—SORNA violation x2
December 15
Jace Jones, 19, Hartford—D.U.I. (any substance), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
December 16
Robert Dennis, 59, Enterprise—criminal littering, third degree criminal trespassing
Samantha Hogan, 34, Enterprise—first degree possession marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
December 17
Deddrick Roberson, 38, Dothan—third degree assault
Charles Jones, 58, Samson—felony probation violation
December 18
Jerry Pappas, 28, Westville, Fla.—SORNA violation
Charles Howell, 35, Enterprise—theft by deception, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Pedro Calmo, 25, address not available—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jason Seal, 43, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, interference with a domestic violence emergency call
Charles Hall, 37, Enterprise—felony probation violation
December 19
Moses Saum, 42, New Brockton—third degree domestic violence
Nichole Wallace, 29, Elba—third degree burglary
December 20
Nicholas Adams, 41, Andalusia—D.U.I. (controlled substance), possession of a controlled substance
Franklin Myatt, 46, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance