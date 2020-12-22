 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.

December 14

Stephon Lee, 27, Enterprise—SORNA violation x2

December 15

Jace Jones, 19, Hartford—D.U.I. (any substance), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

December 16

Robert Dennis, 59, Enterprise—criminal littering, third degree criminal trespassing

Samantha Hogan, 34, Enterprise—first degree possession marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

December 17

Deddrick Roberson, 38, Dothan—third degree assault

Charles Jones, 58, Samson—felony probation violation

December 18

Jerry Pappas, 28, Westville, Fla.—SORNA violation

Charles Howell, 35, Enterprise—theft by deception, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Pedro Calmo, 25, address not available—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jason Seal, 43, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, interference with a domestic violence emergency call

 Charles Hall, 37, Enterprise—felony probation violation

December 19

Moses Saum, 42, New Brockton—third degree domestic violence

Nichole Wallace, 29, Elba—third degree burglary

December 20 

Nicholas Adams, 41, Andalusia—D.U.I. (controlled substance), possession of a controlled substance

Franklin Myatt, 46, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance

