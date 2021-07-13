 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
July 4

Jason Garrett, 44, Dothan—felony probation violation

Katrina Pearson, 37, Troy—third degree burglary

Anetha Long, 43, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Stephen Marler, 28, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

John Henebery, 47, Enterprise—public intoxication

July 5

Shelia Stackhouse, 55, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Aaron Smith, 46, Enterprise—attempt to elude

Timothy Simmons, 30, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

July 6

Karen Johnson, 55, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear (felony), probation revocation

Brandon Brewster, 24, Enterprise—felony probation violation x2

Chris Green, 46, New Brockton—disorderly conduct

July 7

Devon Blevins, 31, New Brockton—possession of a controlled substance, third degree burglary

Villaion Rodriguez, 46, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Jason Barnes, 34, Enterprise—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

Brandy Bristow, 26, Dothan—third degree burglary

Jason Veasey, 32, Elba—SORNA violation x3, felony probation violation, resisting arrest

Kennadie Wilcox, 21, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing

Michael Thomas, 33, Enterprise—fugitive from justice

Tony Rayburn, 32, Highland Home—fourth degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

July 8

Alanda Odom, 41, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence

July 9

Kendra Gibson, 31, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Robert Brooks, 33, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Bernicea Gray, 46, Enterprise—second degree burglary

Latoya Simmons, 39, Daleville—third degree theft of property

July 10

John Henebery, 47, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Rinthon Baker, 37, Enterprise—second degree burglary

Aaron Snow, 30, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

July 11

Danielle Moore, 23, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Joshua Robinson, 27, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Toney Hedricks, 35, Louisville—fourth degree theft of property

