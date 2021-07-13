Coffee County arrest report

July 4
Jason Garrett, 44, Dothan—felony probation violation
Katrina Pearson, 37, Troy—third degree burglary
Anetha Long, 43, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Stephen Marler, 28, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
John Henebery, 47, Enterprise—public intoxication
July 5
Shelia Stackhouse, 55, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Aaron Smith, 46, Enterprise—attempt to elude
Timothy Simmons, 30, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
July 6
Karen Johnson, 55, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear (felony), probation revocation
Brandon Brewster, 24, Enterprise—felony probation violation x2
Chris Green, 46, New Brockton—disorderly conduct
July 7
Devon Blevins, 31, New Brockton—possession of a controlled substance, third degree burglary
Villaion Rodriguez, 46, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Jason Barnes, 34, Enterprise—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
Brandy Bristow, 26, Dothan—third degree burglary
Jason Veasey, 32, Elba—SORNA violation x3, felony probation violation, resisting arrest
Kennadie Wilcox, 21, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing
Michael Thomas, 33, Enterprise—fugitive from justice
Tony Rayburn, 32, Highland Home—fourth degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
July 8
Alanda Odom, 41, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence
July 9
Kendra Gibson, 31, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Robert Brooks, 33, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Bernicea Gray, 46, Enterprise—second degree burglary
Latoya Simmons, 39, Daleville—third degree theft of property
July 10
John Henebery, 47, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Rinthon Baker, 37, Enterprise—second degree burglary
Aaron Snow, 30, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
July 11
Danielle Moore, 23, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Joshua Robinson, 27, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Toney Hedricks, 35, Louisville—fourth degree theft of property