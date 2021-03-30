Coffee County arrest report

March 22
Demetrice Caldwell, 37, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, public intoxication
March 23
Deanutae Hill, 29, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Luis Torres-Rodrigues, 54, New Brockton—D.U.I., felony probation violation
March 24
Chad Dodson, 28, Geneva—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card x3, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Karen Johnson, 55, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), tampering with physical evidence
Johnathan Hughes, 22, Jack—first degree receiving stolen property x3
March 25
Derek Vincent, 30, Daleville—obstructing justice using a false identity, third degree escape, second degree assault
Justin Crittenden, 24, Andalusia—third degree domestic violence x2
Austin Magwood, 22, Elba—possession of a controlled substance
March 26
Matthew Hardy, 34, Brantley—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana
Julie Owens, 41, Andalusia—third degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance
Madonna Thomas, 49, Enterprise—disorderly conduct, public intoxication, second degree criminal mischief
March 27
John Wilkerson III, 31, Elba—third degree assault
Brian Adkins, 25, Pensacola, Fla.—discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling/building, third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Cody Gatlin, 24, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
March 28
Johnny Johnson, 31, Enterprise—attempted murder, first degree attempted burglary
Phillip Coach, 39, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property
Alvandess McGoley, 35, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
Christopher Baker, 33, Jack—felony probation violation x5
Laraine Chambers, 59, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
March 29
Donnie Motley, 62, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)