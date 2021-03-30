 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
March 22

Demetrice Caldwell, 37, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, public intoxication

March 23

Deanutae Hill, 29, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Luis Torres-Rodrigues, 54, New Brockton—D.U.I., felony probation violation

March 24

Chad Dodson, 28, Geneva—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card x3, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Karen Johnson, 55, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), tampering with physical evidence

Johnathan Hughes, 22, Jack—first degree receiving stolen property x3

March 25

Derek Vincent, 30, Daleville—obstructing justice using a false identity, third degree escape, second degree assault

Justin Crittenden, 24, Andalusia—third degree domestic violence x2

Austin Magwood, 22, Elba—possession of a controlled substance

March 26

Matthew Hardy, 34, Brantley—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana

Julie Owens, 41, Andalusia—third degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance

Madonna Thomas, 49, Enterprise—disorderly conduct, public intoxication, second degree criminal mischief

March 27

John Wilkerson III, 31, Elba—third degree assault

Brian Adkins, 25, Pensacola, Fla.—discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling/building, third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Cody Gatlin, 24, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

March 28

Johnny Johnson, 31, Enterprise—attempted murder, first degree attempted burglary

Phillip Coach, 39, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property

Alvandess McGoley, 35, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

Christopher Baker, 33, Jack—felony probation violation x5

Laraine Chambers, 59, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

March 29

Donnie Motley, 62, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Steven Johnson, 48, Enterprise—third degree theft of property

