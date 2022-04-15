Coffee County arrest report

April 3
Gino Prince, 42, Enterprise— first degree theft of property
Paul Spahlinger, 27, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Joshua Long, 35, Jack— failing to register as sex offender x2, probation violation (felony) x3
Enrique Xo, 34, Clio— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Timothy Mathews, 58, Elba— obstructing governmental operations, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
April 4
Eddie Scott, 22, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Asia Woods, 19, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
April 5
William Mathes, 47, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Darrell Winchell, 60, Elba— third degree domestic violence
April 6
Tonya Mitchell, 54, Troy— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction
Jackson Wynn, 32, Ariton— probation violation (felony)
Derek Coleman, 40, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing, probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Grace Courtney, 18, Ozark— third degree criminal mischief
Gavin Devine, 30, Hartford— ignition interlock violation
Jessica Hamby-Putnam, 39, Ozark— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony) x4
April 7
Darius Lett, 22, Chancelor— probation violation (felony)
Robert Bradshaw, 22, Elba— drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), tampering w/ physical evidence
Summer Jinright, 22, Elba— carrying concealed pistol w/out permit
Antonio Smith, 48, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing
Cody Nelson, 29, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Muhammed Williams, 42, Enterprise— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction x3
Timothy Baldwin, 32, Jack— harassment, harassing communication, violation of domestic violence protection order, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x5
April 8
Jared Johnson, 21, Section— carrying concealed pistol w/out permit, contributing to the delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children
Ladarin Jones, 28, Fort Payne— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Joshua Gilbreath, 24, Rainsville contributing to the delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children
Marlonn Trinidad, 20, Valleyhead— minor in consumption of alcohol
Jonathan Hataway, 36, Samson— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Keith Anderson, 47, Sylacauga— probation violation (misdemeanor)
Talithia Eubanks, 42, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Devaughn Mcleod, 24, Enterprise— D.U.I. (combined substance), second degree possession of marijuana
Natalie Terry, 40, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest
April 9
Francisco Caal Coc, 27, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Stephen Floyd, 53, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Kaylee Rhodes, 20, Slocomb— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Sirlister Roberson, 29, Enterprise— first degree domestic violence
Servando Vera-Cruz, 38, Coffee Springs— third degree domestic violence
Steven Dixon, 44, Daleville— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana
Cavoseaa Stinson, 24, Elba— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, attempt to elude (no injury), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3