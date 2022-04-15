Coffee County arrest report

April 3

Gino Prince, 42, Enterprise— first degree theft of property

Paul Spahlinger, 27, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Joshua Long, 35, Jack— failing to register as sex offender x2, probation violation (felony) x3

Enrique Xo, 34, Clio— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Timothy Mathews, 58, Elba— obstructing governmental operations, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

April 4

Eddie Scott, 22, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Asia Woods, 19, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

April 5

William Mathes, 47, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Darrell Winchell, 60, Elba— third degree domestic violence

April 6

Tonya Mitchell, 54, Troy— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction

Jackson Wynn, 32, Ariton— probation violation (felony)

Derek Coleman, 40, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing, probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Grace Courtney, 18, Ozark— third degree criminal mischief

Gavin Devine, 30, Hartford— ignition interlock violation

Jessica Hamby-Putnam, 39, Ozark— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony) x4

April 7

Darius Lett, 22, Chancelor— probation violation (felony)

Robert Bradshaw, 22, Elba— drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), tampering w/ physical evidence

Summer Jinright, 22, Elba— carrying concealed pistol w/out permit

Antonio Smith, 48, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing

Cody Nelson, 29, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Muhammed Williams, 42, Enterprise— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction x3

Timothy Baldwin, 32, Jack— harassment, harassing communication, violation of domestic violence protection order, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x5

April 8

Jared Johnson, 21, Section— carrying concealed pistol w/out permit, contributing to the delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children

Ladarin Jones, 28, Fort Payne— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Joshua Gilbreath, 24, Rainsville contributing to the delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children

Marlonn Trinidad, 20, Valleyhead— minor in consumption of alcohol

Jonathan Hataway, 36, Samson— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Keith Anderson, 47, Sylacauga— probation violation (misdemeanor)

Talithia Eubanks, 42, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Devaughn Mcleod, 24, Enterprise— D.U.I. (combined substance), second degree possession of marijuana

Natalie Terry, 40, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest

April 9

Francisco Caal Coc, 27, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Stephen Floyd, 53, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Kaylee Rhodes, 20, Slocomb— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Sirlister Roberson, 29, Enterprise— first degree domestic violence

Servando Vera-Cruz, 38, Coffee Springs— third degree domestic violence

Steven Dixon, 44, Daleville— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana

Cavoseaa Stinson, 24, Elba— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, attempt to elude (no injury), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3