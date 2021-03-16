 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
March 8

Calvin Maiden, 26, Greenboro—felony probation violation

Brian Jenkins, 37, Ozark—first degree possession of marijuana

March 9

Roderick Gosha, 36, Troy—first degree robbery x2, first degree burglary

Katie Keplinger, 33, Elba—D.U.I. (any substance), failure to appear (felony)

Andrew Riness, 25, Glenwood—possession of drug paraphernalia

Donald Phillips, 25, Luverne—felony probation violation x5

Adam Bryant, 27, New Brockton—felony probation violation

Eric Newton, 30, Opp—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

March 11

Fermin Choc Cucul, 21, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Martize Shine, 31, Montgomery—D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit

Johnny Mitchell, 42, Elba—third degree domestic violence

March 12

Timothy Wells, 29, Level Plains—third degree domestic violence

Wayne Green, 59, Enterpris—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

March 13

Howard Flowers, 66, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jaheim Johnson, 18, Enterprise—first degree receiving stolen property

Barbara Sanders, 72, Chancellor—fourth degree theft of property

Adam Andrews, 18, Ozark—second degree possession of marijuana, minor in possession of alcohol

March 14

Antonio Johnson, 44, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Danial Orsino, 28, New Brockton—giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence

Cynthia Hickman, 64, Kissimee, Fla.—public intoxication

March 15

Cornelius Moore, 35, Troy—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Brenda Jennings, 44, Geneva—public lewdness or exposure

Victor Penn, 42, Freeport, Fla.—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

