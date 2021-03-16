Coffee County arrest report

March 8
Calvin Maiden, 26, Greenboro—felony probation violation
Brian Jenkins, 37, Ozark—first degree possession of marijuana
March 9
Roderick Gosha, 36, Troy—first degree robbery x2, first degree burglary
Katie Keplinger, 33, Elba—D.U.I. (any substance), failure to appear (felony)
Andrew Riness, 25, Glenwood—possession of drug paraphernalia
Donald Phillips, 25, Luverne—felony probation violation x5
Adam Bryant, 27, New Brockton—felony probation violation
Eric Newton, 30, Opp—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
March 11
Fermin Choc Cucul, 21, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Martize Shine, 31, Montgomery—D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit
Johnny Mitchell, 42, Elba—third degree domestic violence
March 12
Timothy Wells, 29, Level Plains—third degree domestic violence
Wayne Green, 59, Enterpris—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
March 13
Howard Flowers, 66, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jaheim Johnson, 18, Enterprise—first degree receiving stolen property
Barbara Sanders, 72, Chancellor—fourth degree theft of property
Adam Andrews, 18, Ozark—second degree possession of marijuana, minor in possession of alcohol
March 14
Antonio Johnson, 44, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Danial Orsino, 28, New Brockton—giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence
Cynthia Hickman, 64, Kissimee, Fla.—public intoxication
March 15
Cornelius Moore, 35, Troy—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Brenda Jennings, 44, Geneva—public lewdness or exposure
Victor Penn, 42, Freeport, Fla.—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia