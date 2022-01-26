 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
January 16

Christopher Dalrymple, 40, Chancellor— first degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Bernicea Gray, 46, Enterprise— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third degree criminal trespassing

January 17

Alec Gibson, 22, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana

January 18

Kayleigh McDurmont, 20, Enterprise— harassment

Nicholas Kuriger, 22, New Brockton— reckless endangerment

Luis Torres-Rodrigues, 53, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), third degree domestic violence (felony) x3

Randall Fowler, 41, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing

January 19

Juan Gastelum-Rios, 33, Enterprise— harassment

January 20

Joshua Maddox, 30, Elba— third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Benjamin Santillana, 58, Elba— harassment, bond revocation

Corie Lamb, 33, Enterprise— public intoxication, obstructing justice using false identity, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Charles Hollinghead, 25, Kinston— third degree domestic violence

January 21

James Luster, 52, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)

John Draugh, 45, Daleville— possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Sacul-Pop Yovani, 24, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), obstructing justice using false identity, second degree possession of forged instrument x5

January 22

Roberto Ramirez Ramirez, 22, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Dezon Dozier, 27, Antioch— D.U.I. (alcohol), reckless endangerment, attempt to elude (no injury)

Raymond Arriola, 40, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Jonathan Ali, 26, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, third degree domestic violence

Kimberly Libby, 41, Ozark— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), tampering with physical evidence

Joseph Benardo, 44, Enterprise— probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

