Coffee County arrest report

January 16
Christopher Dalrymple, 40, Chancellor— first degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Bernicea Gray, 46, Enterprise— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third degree criminal trespassing
January 17
Alec Gibson, 22, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana
January 18
Kayleigh McDurmont, 20, Enterprise— harassment
Nicholas Kuriger, 22, New Brockton— reckless endangerment
Luis Torres-Rodrigues, 53, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), third degree domestic violence (felony) x3
Randall Fowler, 41, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing
January 19
Juan Gastelum-Rios, 33, Enterprise— harassment
January 20
Joshua Maddox, 30, Elba— third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Benjamin Santillana, 58, Elba— harassment, bond revocation
Corie Lamb, 33, Enterprise— public intoxication, obstructing justice using false identity, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Charles Hollinghead, 25, Kinston— third degree domestic violence
January 21
James Luster, 52, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)
John Draugh, 45, Daleville— possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Sacul-Pop Yovani, 24, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), obstructing justice using false identity, second degree possession of forged instrument x5
January 22
Roberto Ramirez Ramirez, 22, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Dezon Dozier, 27, Antioch— D.U.I. (alcohol), reckless endangerment, attempt to elude (no injury)
Raymond Arriola, 40, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Jonathan Ali, 26, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, third degree domestic violence
Kimberly Libby, 41, Ozark— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), tampering with physical evidence