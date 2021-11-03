Coffee County arrest report

October 26
Nathaniel Jackson, 33, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (felony), obstructing justice using false identity, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
Megan Cauley, 35, New Brockton— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), second degree promoting prison contraband, second degree possession of marijuana, fourth degree theft of property
Erika Menefee, 23, Enterprise— chemical endangerment of a child x2
Pricilla Snell, 63, Bartow, Fla.— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Chong Carroll, 47, New Brockton— negotiating worthless negotiable instrument (NWNI) x2
October 27
Efrian Torres-Isidro, 30, Unknown address— third degree criminal trespass
October 28
Samuel Alres, 41, Enterprise— second degree arson, third degree criminal trespass, public intoxication
Kevin Scarbrough, 47, Dothan— possession w/ intent to distribute controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (felony)
Gregory Rogers, 47, Enterprise— bond revocation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
October 29
Michael Adkins, 65, Brundidge— third degree theft of property
William Bryant, 50, Enterprise— first degree theft of property
Kevin Cosper, 40, Enterprise— first degree theft by deception, courtesy hold, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Antonio Stanfield, 61, Enterprise— bond revocation x2, failure to appear (felony) x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
Raynod Sistrunk, 24, Enterprise— first degree possession of marijuana
Bobby Warren, 40, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)
Melissa Greeson, 57, Elba— cruelty to animals x5, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Anthony Stroncone, 39, Enterprise— first degree theft of property
October 30
Eric Carrion, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), attempt to elude (no injury), failure to remain at scene of accident w/o injury (misdemeanor), public intoxication, minor in consumption of alcohol
Michael Collins, 44, Daleville— obstructing justice using false identity, bond revocation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Brian White, 31, Mt. Olive— third degree domestic violence, third degree criminal mischief
Christopher Smith, 47, Troy— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Rosemarie Grover, 41, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
John Lechner, 41, Temple, Ga.— contempt of court, first degree possession of forged instrument x2
October 31
Daniel Fernandez-Archo, 42, Opp— D.U.I. (alcohol)
November 1
Amber Hawkins, 30, Enterprise— fugitive from justice
Darryl Carter, 52, Enterprise— public intoxication