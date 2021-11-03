 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
Coffee County arrest report

October 26

Nathaniel Jackson, 33, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (felony), obstructing justice using false identity, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)

Megan Cauley, 35, New Brockton— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), second degree promoting prison contraband, second degree possession of marijuana, fourth degree theft of property

Erika Menefee, 23, Enterprise— chemical endangerment of a child x2

Pricilla Snell, 63, Bartow, Fla.— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Chong Carroll, 47, New Brockton— negotiating worthless negotiable instrument (NWNI) x2

October 27

Efrian Torres-Isidro, 30, Unknown address— third degree criminal trespass

October 28

Samuel Alres, 41, Enterprise— second degree arson, third degree criminal trespass, public intoxication

Kevin Scarbrough, 47, Dothan— possession w/ intent to distribute controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (felony)

Gregory Rogers, 47, Enterprise— bond revocation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

October 29

Michael Adkins, 65, Brundidge— third degree theft of property

William Bryant, 50, Enterprise— first degree theft of property

Kevin Cosper, 40, Enterprise— first degree theft by deception, courtesy hold, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Antonio Stanfield, 61, Enterprise— bond revocation x2, failure to appear (felony) x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

Raynod Sistrunk, 24, Enterprise— first degree possession of marijuana

Bobby Warren, 40, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)

Melissa Greeson, 57, Elba— cruelty to animals x5, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Anthony Stroncone, 39, Enterprise— first degree theft of property

October 30

Eric Carrion, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), attempt to elude (no injury), failure to remain at scene of accident w/o injury (misdemeanor), public intoxication, minor in consumption of alcohol

Michael Collins, 44, Daleville— obstructing justice using false identity, bond revocation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Brian White, 31, Mt. Olive— third degree domestic violence, third degree criminal mischief

Christopher Smith, 47, Troy— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Rosemarie Grover, 41, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

John Lechner, 41, Temple, Ga.— contempt of court, first degree possession of forged instrument x2

October 31

Daniel Fernandez-Archo, 42, Opp— D.U.I. (alcohol)

November 1

Amber Hawkins, 30, Enterprise— fugitive from justice

Darryl Carter, 52, Enterprise— public intoxication

