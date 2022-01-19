Coffee County arrest report

January 9Benderrion McCray, 20, Daleville— first degree domestic violence
January 10Lisa Bolden, 39, Geneva— first degree identity theft, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Billy Smith, 49, Chancellor— first degree assault
Dustin Morton, 35, Huntsville— first degree escape
Antonio Engram, 55, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property
January 11Norris Jones, 41, Daleville— discharge firearm into occupied dwelling/building
Jonathon Ellis, 31, Elba— first degree possession of marijuana, carrying concealed pistol w/out permit, theft by deception
Brittany Harrison, 35, Enterprise— third degree theft of property
Emily Walker, 26, Elba— chemical endangerment of a child
Raymond Purdy, 31, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (felony)
Allan Williamson, 67, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property
Leviticus Burden, 27, Dothan— first degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
January 12Amanda Gallaher, 41, Brundidge— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
James Lawford, 44, Elba— drug court sanction
January 13Calli Senn, 19, Troy— possession of controlled substance
Almirkal Morales-Quinoens, 25, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Jose Hernandez, 23, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Victor Penn, 43, Freeport, FL— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Saxon Tillery, 25, Brundidge— third degree domestic violence x2, resisting arrest
Jonathan McWaters, 44, Jack— first degree receiving stolen property
Joseph Cintron-Navedo, 21, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Aliyunte Hammonds, 23, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Jarrett Ballard, 36, Chancellor— community corrections violation/ revocation/ sanction
Cherri Powers, 46, Elba— fourth degree theft of property
Brandon Webster, 31, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence x2, harassment
Daniel Buie, 51, Elba— possession of controlled substance x3, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) x2
January 14Dylan Pritchard, 24, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)
Brehanna Gonzales, 28, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Cory Stephens, 33, Glenwood— resisting arrest
Quentez Hooks, 29, Enterprise— distribution of controlled substance
Steven Matthews, 26, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor), NON
January 15
Steven Griffin, 47, Enterprise— second degree domestic violence
Forest Cameron, 23, Fort Rucker— public intoxication
Tony Burks, 41, Elba— possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jose Pagan, 32, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence