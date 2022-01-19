 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
Coffee County arrest report

January 9Benderrion McCray, 20, Daleville— first degree domestic violence

January 10Lisa Bolden, 39, Geneva— first degree identity theft, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Billy Smith, 49, Chancellor— first degree assault

Dustin Morton, 35, Huntsville— first degree escape

Antonio Engram, 55, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property

January 11Norris Jones, 41, Daleville— discharge firearm into occupied dwelling/building

Jonathon Ellis, 31, Elba— first degree possession of marijuana, carrying concealed pistol w/out permit, theft by deception

Brittany Harrison, 35, Enterprise— third degree theft of property

Emily Walker, 26, Elba— chemical endangerment of a child

Raymond Purdy, 31, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (felony)

Allan Williamson, 67, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property

Leviticus Burden, 27, Dothan— first degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

January 12Amanda Gallaher, 41, Brundidge— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

James Lawford, 44, Elba— drug court sanction

January 13Calli Senn, 19, Troy— possession of controlled substance

Almirkal Morales-Quinoens, 25, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Jose Hernandez, 23, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Victor Penn, 43, Freeport, FL— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Saxon Tillery, 25, Brundidge— third degree domestic violence x2, resisting arrest

Jonathan McWaters, 44, Jack— first degree receiving stolen property

Joseph Cintron-Navedo, 21, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Aliyunte Hammonds, 23, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Jarrett Ballard, 36, Chancellor— community corrections violation/ revocation/ sanction

Cherri Powers, 46, Elba— fourth degree theft of property

Brandon Webster, 31, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence x2, harassment

Daniel Buie, 51, Elba— possession of controlled substance x3, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) x2

January 14Dylan Pritchard, 24, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)

Brehanna Gonzales, 28, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Cory Stephens, 33, Glenwood— resisting arrest

Quentez Hooks, 29, Enterprise— distribution of controlled substance

Steven Matthews, 26, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor), NON

January 15

Steven Griffin, 47, Enterprise— second degree domestic violence

Forest Cameron, 23, Fort Rucker— public intoxication

Tony Burks, 41, Elba— possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jose Pagan, 32, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

David Drinkard, 31, Enterprise— menacing, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Daniel Barr, 32, Jack— third degree domestic violence

