Coffee County arrest report
May 10

Stephanie Shannon, 37, Enterprise—possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence

May 11

Nicolas Domingo-Tomas, 29, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Zaemarerio Council, 18, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Kenneth Smedley, 40, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Douglas Pouncey, 37, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Austin Sorrells, 24, Enterprise—disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

May 12

Christopher Head, 32, Enterprise—reckless endangerment, attempt to elude, reckless driving

Victoria Knight, 35, Daleville—failure to appear (felony)

Shaunta McCloud, 22, Enterprise—failure to appear (felony)

May 13

Juan Careaga, 39, Jack—possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice

Steven James, 29, Dothan—first degree theft of property, first degree possession of a forged instrument

Latonya Hill, 46, Elba—resisting arrest, public lewdness or exposure

Patrick Sanders, 51, Troy—failure to appear (felony) x5, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Grant Harrison, 37, Coffee Springs—failure to appear (felony)

May 14

Jose Perez-Ara, 33, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Antonio Kimble, 49, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Jack Russaw, 57, Ozark—public intoxication

May 15

Darren Johnson, 22, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Colby Wyatt, 30, Opp—failure to appear (felony)

Kaylee Hancock, 23, Milbrook—felony probation violation

Troy Lavery, 31, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

May 16

Robert Stayton, 31, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Deandrew Johnson, 25, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

John Miller, 32, Elba—third degree burglary, fourth degree theft of property

Karen Davidson, 61, Elba—possession of a controlled substance

James Crawley, 21, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), D.U.I. (controlled substances)

