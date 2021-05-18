Coffee County arrest report

May 10
Stephanie Shannon, 37, Enterprise—possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence
May 11
Nicolas Domingo-Tomas, 29, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Zaemarerio Council, 18, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Kenneth Smedley, 40, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Douglas Pouncey, 37, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Austin Sorrells, 24, Enterprise—disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
May 12
Christopher Head, 32, Enterprise—reckless endangerment, attempt to elude, reckless driving
Victoria Knight, 35, Daleville—failure to appear (felony)
Shaunta McCloud, 22, Enterprise—failure to appear (felony)
May 13
Juan Careaga, 39, Jack—possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice
Steven James, 29, Dothan—first degree theft of property, first degree possession of a forged instrument
Latonya Hill, 46, Elba—resisting arrest, public lewdness or exposure
Patrick Sanders, 51, Troy—failure to appear (felony) x5, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Grant Harrison, 37, Coffee Springs—failure to appear (felony)
May 14
Jose Perez-Ara, 33, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Antonio Kimble, 49, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Jack Russaw, 57, Ozark—public intoxication
May 15
Darren Johnson, 22, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Colby Wyatt, 30, Opp—failure to appear (felony)
Kaylee Hancock, 23, Milbrook—felony probation violation
Troy Lavery, 31, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
May 16
Robert Stayton, 31, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Deandrew Johnson, 25, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence