Coffee County arrest report
January 23

Britt White, 26, Enterprise— bond revocation x3

Ladistrick Tyson, 32, Elba— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

Charles McIrvin, 31, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing x2

January 24

Nathan Reed, 43, Troy— fourth degree theft of property, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana

Heather Harper, 33, Elba— fourth degree theft of property, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Kevin Pope, 35, Elba— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Joricus Lane, 44, Enterprise— bond revocation

Joni Davidson, 63, Kinston— D.U.I. (alcohol), harassment

January 25

JC Smith, 58, Elba— harassment

Bobby Monaghan, 56, New Brockton— harassing communications

Timekia Sanders, 31, Enterprise— second degree possession of forged instrument

January 26

Fredrick Wilder, 26, Enterprise— capital murder

January 27

Tiffany Bush, 39, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)

Antonio Engram, 55, Enterprise— public intoxication

Alberto Martinez, 23, Opp— second degree domestic violence

Tommy McClinden, 60, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)

January 28

Derwin Taylor, 34, Elba— third degree domestic violence

Joseph Brooks, 43, Enterprise— third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Joseph Pitts, 29, Enterprise— third degree burglary x2

Bruce Brady, 60, Elba— illegal possession of prescription drugs, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance x2

Jaywana Simmons, 43, Enterprise— first degree identity theft

Richard Tomberlin, 36, New Brockton— attempt to elude (no injury), felon registration card required

January 29

Britney Fields, 23, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Robinson Sanchez, 25, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Fernando Longoria, 22, Enterprise— public intoxication, obstructing governmental operations

Odilio Gaberiel, 45, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana

Esban Alvarez-Vivar, 18, Enterprise— minor in consumption of alcohol

Niko Tempels, 20, Troy— second degree possession of marijuana

Tony Rayburn, 33, Highland Home— driving while revoked, no seat belt, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x4

Maurice Harris, 29, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, probation violation (felony)

