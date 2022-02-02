Coffee County arrest report

January 23
Britt White, 26, Enterprise— bond revocation x3
Ladistrick Tyson, 32, Elba— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
Charles McIrvin, 31, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing x2
January 24
Nathan Reed, 43, Troy— fourth degree theft of property, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana
Heather Harper, 33, Elba— fourth degree theft of property, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Kevin Pope, 35, Elba— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Joricus Lane, 44, Enterprise— bond revocation
Joni Davidson, 63, Kinston— D.U.I. (alcohol), harassment
January 25
JC Smith, 58, Elba— harassment
Bobby Monaghan, 56, New Brockton— harassing communications
Timekia Sanders, 31, Enterprise— second degree possession of forged instrument
January 26
Fredrick Wilder, 26, Enterprise— capital murder
January 27
Tiffany Bush, 39, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)
Antonio Engram, 55, Enterprise— public intoxication
Alberto Martinez, 23, Opp— second degree domestic violence
Tommy McClinden, 60, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)
January 28
Derwin Taylor, 34, Elba— third degree domestic violence
Joseph Brooks, 43, Enterprise— third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Joseph Pitts, 29, Enterprise— third degree burglary x2
Bruce Brady, 60, Elba— illegal possession of prescription drugs, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance x2
Jaywana Simmons, 43, Enterprise— first degree identity theft
Richard Tomberlin, 36, New Brockton— attempt to elude (no injury), felon registration card required
January 29
Britney Fields, 23, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Robinson Sanchez, 25, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Fernando Longoria, 22, Enterprise— public intoxication, obstructing governmental operations
Odilio Gaberiel, 45, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana
Esban Alvarez-Vivar, 18, Enterprise— minor in consumption of alcohol
Niko Tempels, 20, Troy— second degree possession of marijuana
Tony Rayburn, 33, Highland Home— driving while revoked, no seat belt, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x4
Maurice Harris, 29, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, probation violation (felony)