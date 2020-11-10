 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
November 3

Rick Burch, 49, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing

November 5

Ronald Leasure, 31, Santa Cruze, Calif.—third degree domestic violence

Anthony Childs, 52, Enterprise—first degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Victoria Green, 21, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Maranda Strickland, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Thomas Tyree, 47, Daleville—possession of a controlled substance

Ean Insley, 27, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance

November 6

Mindy Luck, 40, Jack—third degree domestic violence

Christopher Smith, 46, Troy—third degree domestic violence

Chad McMahan, 42, Enterprise—first degree theft of property

Billie Morrow, 36, address unknown—obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest

November 7

Dale Green, 64, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Guillermo Roman-Rios, 34, Norchesterfield, Va.—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Cornelius Medley, 19, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia 

November 8

Pablo Todeo, 23, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Christopher Wolf, 37, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Diego Lucas, 29, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Dawney Pruitt, 42, Troy—domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation

Jennifer Coon, 49, Hartford—D.U.I. (alcohol), attempt to elude, reckless endangerment x3

Pedro Gomez, 21, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

November 9

Dayvi Sanchez, 21, Dothan—D.U.I. (alcohol), attempt to elude

