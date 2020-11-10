Coffee County arrest report

November 3
Rick Burch, 49, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing
November 5
Ronald Leasure, 31, Santa Cruze, Calif.—third degree domestic violence
Anthony Childs, 52, Enterprise—first degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Victoria Green, 21, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Maranda Strickland, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Thomas Tyree, 47, Daleville—possession of a controlled substance
Ean Insley, 27, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance
November 6
Mindy Luck, 40, Jack—third degree domestic violence
Christopher Smith, 46, Troy—third degree domestic violence
Chad McMahan, 42, Enterprise—first degree theft of property
Billie Morrow, 36, address unknown—obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest
November 7
Dale Green, 64, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Guillermo Roman-Rios, 34, Norchesterfield, Va.—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Cornelius Medley, 19, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
November 8
Pablo Todeo, 23, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Christopher Wolf, 37, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Diego Lucas, 29, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Dawney Pruitt, 42, Troy—domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation
Jennifer Coon, 49, Hartford—D.U.I. (alcohol), attempt to elude, reckless endangerment x3
Pedro Gomez, 21, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
November 9
Dayvi Sanchez, 21, Dothan—D.U.I. (alcohol), attempt to elude
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!