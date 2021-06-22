Coffee County arrest report

June 14
Laurie Cobb, 54, New Brockton—first degree theft by deception x2
Nicolas Perez, 23, Daleville—felony probation violation
June 15
Cedrick Hill, 22, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Landon Law, 27, Enterprise—murder
Rashad Glover, 32, Enterprise—fugitive from justice, failure to appear
June 16
Anthony Brant, 48, Enterprise—third degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, bond revocation
Benjamin Santillana, 58, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Sabrina Slenker, 24, Elba—second degree possession of marijuana
June 17
Richard Tomberlin, 35, Enterprise—third degree burglary x2, illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, resisting arrest, failure to appear
Marcus Robair, 51, Corinth, Miss.—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Benjamin Smith, 32, Enterprise—third degree burglary
June 18
Clifford Matthews, 33, Grady—third degree assault, failure to appear x2
Holly Gosha, 29, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear
Scherrie Grayson, 46, Dothan—fourth degree theft of property
Tyler Bryant, 19, Elba—fourth degree receiving stolen property
Tori Jones, 18, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Stephen Heger, 72, Troy—resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
June 19
Kelly Turman, 34, Enterprise—disorderly conduct
June 20
Ryan Smith, 19, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children
Corey Howard, 20, Enterprise—possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children
Veronica Gonzalez, 21, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Jordan McIntyre, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear x2
Chad Bradley, 42, Opp—reckless endangerment
Ricky Howard, 39, New Brockton—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Kelli Rudolph, 30, Elba—third degree domestic violence
Antonia Richey, 24, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Jacob Bustamante, 18, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Aaron Vinson, 27, Opelika—possession of a controlled substance x3, second degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm
Lucy Smith, 31, Montgomery—possession of a controlled substance x3, second degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
June 21
Keith Warwick, 44, New Brockton—D.U.I. (alcohol)