Coffee County arrest report

Benjamin Smith, 32, Enterprise—third degree burglary

June 18

Clifford Matthews, 33, Grady—third degree assault, failure to appear x2

Holly Gosha, 29, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

Scherrie Grayson, 46, Dothan—fourth degree theft of property

Tyler Bryant, 19, Elba—fourth degree receiving stolen property

Tori Jones, 18, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Stephen Heger, 72, Troy—resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

June 19

Kelly Turman, 34, Enterprise—disorderly conduct

June 20

Ryan Smith, 19, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children

Corey Howard, 20, Enterprise—possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children