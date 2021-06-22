 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
June 14

Laurie Cobb, 54, New Brockton—first degree theft by deception x2

Nicolas Perez, 23, Daleville—felony probation violation

June 15

Cedrick Hill, 22, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Landon Law, 27, Enterprise—murder

Rashad Glover, 32, Enterprise—fugitive from justice, failure to appear

June 16

Anthony Brant, 48, Enterprise—third degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, bond revocation

Benjamin Santillana, 58, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Sabrina Slenker, 24, Elba—second degree possession of marijuana

June 17

Richard Tomberlin, 35, Enterprise—third degree burglary x2, illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, resisting arrest, failure to appear

Marcus Robair, 51, Corinth, Miss.—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Benjamin Smith, 32, Enterprise—third degree burglary

June 18

Clifford Matthews, 33, Grady—third degree assault, failure to appear x2

Holly Gosha, 29, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

Scherrie Grayson, 46, Dothan—fourth degree theft of property

Tyler Bryant, 19, Elba—fourth degree receiving stolen property

Tori Jones, 18, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Stephen Heger, 72, Troy—resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

June 19

Kelly Turman, 34, Enterprise—disorderly conduct

June 20

Ryan Smith, 19, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children

Corey Howard, 20, Enterprise—possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children

Veronica Gonzalez, 21, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Jordan McIntyre, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear x2

Chad Bradley, 42, Opp—reckless endangerment

Ricky Howard, 39, New Brockton—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Kelli Rudolph, 30, Elba—third degree domestic violence

Antonia Richey, 24, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Jacob Bustamante, 18, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Aaron Vinson, 27, Opelika—possession of a controlled substance x3, second degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm

Lucy Smith, 31, Montgomery—possession of a controlled substance x3, second degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia

June 21

Keith Warwick, 44, New Brockton—D.U.I. (alcohol)

