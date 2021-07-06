Coffee County arrest report

June 28
Daryl Carter, 51, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
William Stoudmire, 41, Enterprise—attempt to elude x2, third degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest
Dorian James, 43, Enterprise—felony probation violation
Ernest Barron, 49, Enterprise—attempt to elude, resisting arrest and adult sex offender identification required
Stephanie Hurt, 36, Enterprise—distribution of a controlled substance to minor
Cynthia Hickman, 65, Kissimee, Fla.—public intoxication
Tyson Nancy, 51, Elba—fourth degree theft of property
Jerry Johnson, 49, Elba—second degree assault
June 29
Haiden Davis, 22, Brantley—third degree domestic violence
Pamela Daughtry, 50, New Brockton—first degree financial exploitation of an elderly person
June 30
Nathan Caulder, 40, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon
Jonathin Curry, 32, Black—possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence
Efrian Torres-Isidro, 29—third degree criminal trespassing
John Lewis, 25, Daleville—felony probation violation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Laurie Cobb, 54, New Brockton—first degree identity theft, first degree theft of lost property
Mikaela Maund, 23, Ozark—manslaughter
July 1
Charles Henderson, 47, Elba—felony probation violation
Blake Berry, 22, Enterprise—felony probation violation
July 2
Clifford Flowers, 57, Enterprise—sexual abuse of a child under 12
Johnna Maggard, 34, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Summer Thompson, 24, Opp—felony probation violation x2
Antonio Smith, 47, Elba—possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, possession of a controlled substance