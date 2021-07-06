 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
June 28

Daryl Carter, 51, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

William Stoudmire, 41, Enterprise—attempt to elude x2, third degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest

Dorian James, 43, Enterprise—felony probation violation

Ernest Barron, 49, Enterprise—attempt to elude, resisting arrest and adult sex offender identification required

Stephanie Hurt, 36, Enterprise—distribution of a controlled substance to minor

Cynthia Hickman, 65, Kissimee, Fla.—public intoxication

Tyson Nancy, 51, Elba—fourth degree theft of property

Jerry Johnson, 49, Elba—second degree assault

June 29

Haiden Davis, 22, Brantley—third degree domestic violence

Pamela Daughtry, 50, New Brockton—first degree financial exploitation of an elderly person

June 30

Nathan Caulder, 40, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon

Jonathin Curry, 32, Black—possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence

Efrian Torres-Isidro, 29—third degree criminal trespassing

John Lewis, 25, Daleville—felony probation violation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Laurie Cobb, 54, New Brockton—first degree identity theft, first degree theft of lost property

Mikaela Maund, 23, Ozark—manslaughter

July 1

Charles Henderson, 47, Elba—felony probation violation

Blake Berry, 22, Enterprise—felony probation violation

July 2

Clifford Flowers, 57, Enterprise—sexual abuse of a child under 12

Johnna Maggard, 34, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Summer Thompson, 24, Opp—felony probation violation x2

Antonio Smith, 47, Elba—possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, possession of a controlled substance

