Coffee County arrest report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.
November 23
Willie Flowers, 30, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
November 24
Paul Wilson, 54, Enterprise—second degree arson, third degree burglary
Timothy Dawsey, 48, Dothan—fourth degree theft of property, second degree domestic violence
Kevin Mitchell, 50, Enterprise—public intoxication
November 25
Cody Weatherford, 36, Samson—criminally negligent homicide by vehicle/vessel
Deanutae Hill, 28, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Charles Dunlap, 65, Daleville—public intoxication, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
November 26
Tanya Chauncey, 32, Enterprise—distribution of a controlled substance
Joshua Amerspek, 28, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Sylvia Russaw, 35, Enterprise—negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument x4, illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card x2, failure to appear (felony) x3, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x x19
November 28arrest
