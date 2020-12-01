 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
Coffee County arrest report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.

November 23

Willie Flowers, 30, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

November 24

Paul Wilson, 54, Enterprise—second degree arson, third degree burglary

Timothy Dawsey, 48, Dothan—fourth degree theft of property, second degree domestic violence

Kevin Mitchell, 50, Enterprise—public intoxication

November 25

Cody Weatherford, 36, Samson—criminally negligent homicide by vehicle/vessel

Deanutae Hill, 28, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Charles Dunlap, 65, Daleville—public intoxication, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

November 26

Tanya Chauncey, 32, Enterprise—distribution of a controlled substance

Joshua Amerspek, 28, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Sylvia Russaw, 35, Enterprise—negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument x4, illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card x2, failure to appear (felony) x3, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x x19

November 28arrest

