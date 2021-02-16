 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
February 8

Darryl Carter, 51, Enterprise—public intoxication

Tommy McClinden, 59, Enterprise—felony probation violation

Amir Devone, 20, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property 

February 9

Kortney Dailey, 34, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Ricky Booker, 42, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance

Angela Cooper, 31, Enterprise—felony probation violation

February 10

Billy Vance, 58, Troy—negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument x2

Dylan Pritchard, 23, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, third degree criminal trespassing

Brandon Brewster, 24, Enterprise—felony probation violation x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Davarris Townsend, 39, Troy—fourth degree theft of property

Clarence Thompson, 61, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

February 11

Steven Spivey, 41, Chancellor—fourth degree theft of property

Keitha Lambert, 32, Daleville—D.U.I.

Terry Whitlock, 40, New Brockton—third degree domestic violence

February 12

Willie McGee, 53, address unknown—obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest

Schuyler Oglesby, 26, Enterprise—D.U.I.

Timothy Salter, 55, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property, bond revocation, third degree burglary x2

Jason Kendrick, 25, Opp—first degree theft of lost property, second degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

Deshawn Larkin, 28, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

February 13

Phillip Ryals, 32, New Brockton—third degree domestic violence, carrying a concealed weapon, third degree criminal trespassing, interference with a domestic violence emergency call

Dominic Bennett, 21, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, third degree criminal mischief

Steven Bragg, 43, Jack—third degree domestic violence x2

February 14

Robert Beck, 28, Elba—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card x8, attempt to elude

Lewis Medley, 38, New Brockton—cruelty to animals

Courtney Norton, 34, Daleville—obstructing justice using a false identity, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)

