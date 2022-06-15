Coffee County arrest report

Arrests made between June 5 - June 11.
June 5
Kimberly Engle, 43, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Lisa Kelley, 46, Daleville— third degree domestic violence, resisting arrest
Dena Dubose, 52, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), failure to remain at scene of accident w/out injury (misdemeanor) , first degree possession of marijuana
Donna Powell, 60, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)
June 6
Gary Peek, 61, Dothan— D.U.I. (alcohol)
John Woodham, 58, Kinston— fourth degree theft of property
John Ward, 56, Bartow, FL.— first degree identity theft
Jamyra Flowers, 26, Enterprise— first degree identity theft, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x3, failure to appear (felony) x4, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
Heather Bobo, 41, Eufaula— first degree identity theft, illegal possession of fraudulent use of credit or debit card x3
Julius Fleming, 44, Mount Meigs— second degree possession of marijuana, carrying concealed pistol w/out permit
Donald Allums, 37, Enterprise— second degree criminal trespassing
Wendell Reynolds, 49, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2
June 7
James Barnett, 58, Opp— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Bartlett Markel, 60, Enterprise— D.U.I. (combined substance)
Christopher McLeod, 36, Mobile— public intoxication
June 8
Ashley Jerkins, 32, Coffee Springs— third degree burglary
June 9
Latisha Holmes, 35, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Chad Watson, 38, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)
Steven Johnson, 49, Enterprise— community corrections violation/sanction/revocation x3, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Charles Hall, 39, Enterprise— third degree burglary x2
June 10
Steven McKee, 49, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana
Jermaine Couch, 40, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Roxanne Pantone, 34, Daleville— third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
June 11
Dominic Bennett, 23, Enterprise— disorderly conduct
Jason Johnson, 39, Brundidge— third degree domestic violence
Jessica Moon, 29, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance
Ashley Andrews, 42, Enterprise— public intoxication
Cornelius Crawford, 43, New Brockton— harassment