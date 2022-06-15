Coffee County arrest report

Arrests made between June 5 - June 11.

June 5

Kimberly Engle, 43, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Lisa Kelley, 46, Daleville— third degree domestic violence, resisting arrest

Dena Dubose, 52, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), failure to remain at scene of accident w/out injury (misdemeanor) , first degree possession of marijuana

Donna Powell, 60, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)

June 6

Gary Peek, 61, Dothan— D.U.I. (alcohol)

John Woodham, 58, Kinston— fourth degree theft of property

John Ward, 56, Bartow, FL.— first degree identity theft

Jamyra Flowers, 26, Enterprise— first degree identity theft, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x3, failure to appear (felony) x4, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

Heather Bobo, 41, Eufaula— first degree identity theft, illegal possession of fraudulent use of credit or debit card x3

Julius Fleming, 44, Mount Meigs— second degree possession of marijuana, carrying concealed pistol w/out permit

Donald Allums, 37, Enterprise— second degree criminal trespassing

Wendell Reynolds, 49, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2

June 7

James Barnett, 58, Opp— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Bartlett Markel, 60, Enterprise— D.U.I. (combined substance)

Christopher McLeod, 36, Mobile— public intoxication

June 8

Ashley Jerkins, 32, Coffee Springs— third degree burglary

June 9

Latisha Holmes, 35, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Chad Watson, 38, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)

Steven Johnson, 49, Enterprise— community corrections violation/sanction/revocation x3, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Charles Hall, 39, Enterprise— third degree burglary x2

June 10

Steven McKee, 49, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana

Jermaine Couch, 40, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Roxanne Pantone, 34, Daleville— third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

June 11

Dominic Bennett, 23, Enterprise— disorderly conduct

Jason Johnson, 39, Brundidge— third degree domestic violence

Jessica Moon, 29, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance

Ashley Andrews, 42, Enterprise— public intoxication

Cornelius Crawford, 43, New Brockton— harassment