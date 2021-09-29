Coffee County arrest report

September 21
Mateo Jorge-Gomez, 24, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Devon Terry, 32, Enterprise— illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
September 22
Destiny Perez, 24, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Christopher Baker, 33, Jack— probation violation (felony) x4
Scott Buck, 52, Enterprise— public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Juan Raymundo, 18, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
September 23
Simeon Johnson, 32, Dothan— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction
Michael Thomas, 34, Enterprise— third degree burglary
September 24
Benjamin Santillana, 58, Elba— harassment, terrorist threats
Keith Anderson, 46, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)
Eric Guzman, 48, Enterprise— resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Brenda Pylant, 49, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)
September 25
Jaime Deibert, 38, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jerry Johnson, 49, Elba— possession of controlled substance
Marcus Snell, 38, Enterprise— first degree burglary
September 26
Angela Wylie, 38, Tavares, Fla— public intoxication
Xi Sacul Nelson, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
September 27
Robert Gibbs, 34, Elba— probation violation (felony)
Michael McQueen, 34, Montgomery— third degree possession of forged instrument, first degree theft of property