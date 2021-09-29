 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
September 21

Mateo Jorge-Gomez, 24, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Devon Terry, 32, Enterprise— illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

September 22

Destiny Perez, 24, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Christopher Baker, 33, Jack— probation violation (felony) x4

Scott Buck, 52, Enterprise— public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Juan Raymundo, 18, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

September 23

Simeon Johnson, 32, Dothan— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction

Michael Thomas, 34, Enterprise— third degree burglary

September 24

Benjamin Santillana, 58, Elba— harassment, terrorist threats

Keith Anderson, 46, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)

Eric Guzman, 48, Enterprise— resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Brenda Pylant, 49, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)

September 25

Jaime Deibert, 38, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jerry Johnson, 49, Elba— possession of controlled substance

Marcus Snell, 38, Enterprise— first degree burglary

September 26

Angela Wylie, 38, Tavares, Fla— public intoxication

Xi Sacul Nelson, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

September 27

Robert Gibbs, 34, Elba— probation violation (felony)

Michael McQueen, 34, Montgomery— third degree possession of forged instrument, first degree theft of property

