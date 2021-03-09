 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
March 1

David Chestnut, 42, Opp—first degree burglary, second degree assault

Clifford Matthews, 32, New Brockton—disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations

March 2

Joseph Hudson, 50, Samson—first degree burglary, second degree assault

March 3

Vicki Strickland, 49, Enterprise—menacing

Kacie Vance, 39, Ozark—fourth degree theft of property

Caitlin Vance, 23, Ozark—fourth degree theft of property

March 4

Thomas Gay, 22, Troy—D.U.I.

Stephen Floyd, 52, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Laura Barker, 50, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x2

Ricky Booker, 42, Enterprise—second degree receiving stolen property, first degree identity theft, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

March 5

Tommy Avritt, 26, Lakeland, Fla.—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jarvis Pierson, 31, Enterprise—first degree robbery

Hannah McKenzie, 30, Elba—D.U.I. (controlled substances)

Carmen King, 44, Enterprise—drug trafficking

Jeremy Moore, 35, Kinston—second degree domestic violence

Billie Odom, 45, Enterprise—public intoxication

Joe Daniels, 50, Tallassee—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Gilberto Reyes, 32, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana

March 6

Bernard James, 56, New Brockton—third degree burglary x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Cynthia Hickman, 64, Kissimee, Fla.—public intoxication

March 7

Charles Dunlap, 66, Daleville—public intoxication, third degree criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia

Demetrice Caldwell, 37, Elba—third degree domestic violence

March 8

Travis Hurst, 49, Hartford—third degree burglary

Wade Marsh, 44, Enterprise—third degree burglary

Aleah Starks, 20, Ozark—second degree domestic violence, failure to remain at the scene of an accident with injury (felony)

Jason Grantham, 46, Samson—third degree burglary

Christopher Hutto, 47, New Brockton—NON

Russell White, 53, Enterprise—third degree burglary

