Coffee County arrest report

March 1
David Chestnut, 42, Opp—first degree burglary, second degree assault
Clifford Matthews, 32, New Brockton—disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations
March 2
Joseph Hudson, 50, Samson—first degree burglary, second degree assault
March 3
Vicki Strickland, 49, Enterprise—menacing
Kacie Vance, 39, Ozark—fourth degree theft of property
Caitlin Vance, 23, Ozark—fourth degree theft of property
March 4
Thomas Gay, 22, Troy—D.U.I.
Stephen Floyd, 52, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Laura Barker, 50, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x2
Ricky Booker, 42, Enterprise—second degree receiving stolen property, first degree identity theft, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
March 5
Tommy Avritt, 26, Lakeland, Fla.—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jarvis Pierson, 31, Enterprise—first degree robbery
Hannah McKenzie, 30, Elba—D.U.I. (controlled substances)
Carmen King, 44, Enterprise—drug trafficking
Jeremy Moore, 35, Kinston—second degree domestic violence
Billie Odom, 45, Enterprise—public intoxication
Joe Daniels, 50, Tallassee—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Gilberto Reyes, 32, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana
March 6
Bernard James, 56, New Brockton—third degree burglary x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Cynthia Hickman, 64, Kissimee, Fla.—public intoxication
March 7
Charles Dunlap, 66, Daleville—public intoxication, third degree criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia
Demetrice Caldwell, 37, Elba—third degree domestic violence
March 8
Travis Hurst, 49, Hartford—third degree burglary
Wade Marsh, 44, Enterprise—third degree burglary