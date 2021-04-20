 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
April 12

Patricia Medley, 37, Elba—fugitive from justice

John Powers, 27, Enterprise—second degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

April 13

Pascual Juan-Bartolome, 34, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Octavius Mobley, 27, Greenville—attempt to elude

Keith Stockton, 52, Enterprise—third degree forgery

Christopher McLaughlin, 60, Anniston—felony probation violation

April 14

Dawuan Brown, 21, Enterprise—public intoxication

James Russell, 30—SORNA violation x2

April 15

David Johnson, 38, Geneva—possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana

April 16

John Doe, 31, unknown address—obstructing governmental operations, attempt to elude

Joshua Long, 34, New Brockton—SORNA violation x4

I’terie McCrae, 18, Daleville—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

Austin Thompson, 26, Opp—felony probation violation x3

Jerry Smith, 69, Enterprise—second degree domestic violence

Alexander Parker, 21, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

April 17

Tuil Caal-Hilario, 39, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Dennis Cain, 29, Kinston—second degree domestic violence

Isaias Gomez-Lopez, 29, Enterprise—failure to remain at the scene of an accident with injury, second degree assault x2, first degree assault

Alexis Poke, 25, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Ramesh Anderson, 37, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Kristin Umlor, 34, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

April 18

Brittany Smith, 31, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Sonja Baldwin, 54, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

William Gray, 31, Elba—third degree domestic violence, attempt to elude, disorderly conduct

Glenda Richards, 39, Elba—third degree domestic violence, criminal use of pepper pray

Carlos Powell, 35, Elba—third degree domestic violence

Gregory Slavin, 29, Brundidge—altering or possessing an altered firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia

William Slavin, 20, Brundidge—altering or possessing an altered firearm, third degree domestic violence

April 19

Eric Cole, 26, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, carrying a conceals pistol with a permit

