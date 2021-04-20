Coffee County arrest report

April 12
Patricia Medley, 37, Elba—fugitive from justice
John Powers, 27, Enterprise—second degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
April 13
Pascual Juan-Bartolome, 34, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Octavius Mobley, 27, Greenville—attempt to elude
Keith Stockton, 52, Enterprise—third degree forgery
Christopher McLaughlin, 60, Anniston—felony probation violation
April 14
Dawuan Brown, 21, Enterprise—public intoxication
James Russell, 30—SORNA violation x2
April 15
David Johnson, 38, Geneva—possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana
April 16
John Doe, 31, unknown address—obstructing governmental operations, attempt to elude
Joshua Long, 34, New Brockton—SORNA violation x4
I’terie McCrae, 18, Daleville—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
Austin Thompson, 26, Opp—felony probation violation x3
Jerry Smith, 69, Enterprise—second degree domestic violence
Alexander Parker, 21, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
April 17
Tuil Caal-Hilario, 39, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Dennis Cain, 29, Kinston—second degree domestic violence
Isaias Gomez-Lopez, 29, Enterprise—failure to remain at the scene of an accident with injury, second degree assault x2, first degree assault
Alexis Poke, 25, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Ramesh Anderson, 37, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Kristin Umlor, 34, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
April 18
Brittany Smith, 31, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Sonja Baldwin, 54, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
William Gray, 31, Elba—third degree domestic violence, attempt to elude, disorderly conduct
Glenda Richards, 39, Elba—third degree domestic violence, criminal use of pepper pray
Carlos Powell, 35, Elba—third degree domestic violence
Gregory Slavin, 29, Brundidge—altering or possessing an altered firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia
William Slavin, 20, Brundidge—altering or possessing an altered firearm, third degree domestic violence
April 19
Eric Cole, 26, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, carrying a conceals pistol with a permit