Coffee County arrest report
Coffee County arrest report

November 9Little Wright, 59, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Jerry Marsh, 34, Enterprise— probation violation (felony), possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), tampering with physical evidence

Terrick Edwards, 40, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

November 10Robin Diggs, 34, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence (felony), criminal use of pepper spray

Angela Hall, 36, Bainbridge, GA— third degree theft of property

Nicholas Manning, 36, Troy— probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Osbaldo Sanchez, 29, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Deangle Montgomery, 24, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Jenito Batista, 45, Daleville— D.U.I. (alcohol)

November 11Daniel Barr, 31, Jack— public intoxication, resisting arrest, public lewdness or exposure

Lamarkus Winston, 32, Enterprise— attempt to elude (no injury)

November 12Fredrick Alberson, 33, Geneva— drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Willie Bogans, 48, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespass

Juan Lucas, 23, Enterprise— D.U.I. (any substance), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

James Henderson, 60, New Brockton— third degree domestic violence

November 13Melissa Holland, 44, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Brandon Jones, 27, Ozark— third degree domestic violence, second degree possession of marijuana

Trisha Brown, 43, Enterprise— cruelty to animals

November 14Roberto Asag-Che, 46, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Ricardo Castellanos, 35, Geneva— possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor), no insurance

November 15Juan Sebastian, 20, Enterprise— public intoxication

Jessica Hamby, 39, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony) x4

