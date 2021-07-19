Coffee County arrest report

July 12
James Carrol, 67, Enterprise—criminal littering, disorderly conduct
Alexander Parker, 22, Hartford—third degree domestic violence
Jordain Jackson, 31, Enterprise—SORNA violation, failure to appear (felony)
July 13
David Brown, 55, Enterprise—SORNA violation x2
Maggie Arredondo, 37, Enterprise—bond revocation, fugitive from justice
Zachery King, 23, Elba—possession of drug paraphernalia
July 14
Brian Silas, 50, Samson—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Ricky Boutwell, 25, New Brockton—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Roy Field, 54, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property, obstructing justice using a false identity, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
July 15
Rebecca Moore, 27, New Brockton—first degree theft of property x2
July 16
Brandon Johns, 30, Nahunta, Ga.—sexual abuse of a child under 12
Judson Hay, 62, Valley—D.U.I. (controlled substances)
Renee Arellano, 37, New Brockton—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation (felony)
Ezra Eaton, 47, New Brockton—possession of a controlled substance
Charles Dunlap, 66, Daleville—public intoxication, third degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Robert Gibbs, 34, Elba—fourth degree theft of property
July 17
Joe Chism, 46, Elba—public intoxication
Michael Thomas, 33, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana
Jasmine Whitehurst, 29, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Brandy Streetman, 42, Elba—second degree possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear (felony)
Christine McCulley, 23, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Lakyra Gibson, 24, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Jason McCord, 38, Daleville—D.U.I. (controlled substances)
Willie Bogans, 48, New Brockton—disorderly conduct
Amy Harrell, 50, Samson—possession of a controlled substance, fourth degree theft of property
Jaime Marroquin, 49, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.—D.U.I. (alcohol)
July 18
Terry Beasley, 39, Brewton—possession of a controlled substance
Bradley Braughton, 37, New Brockton—third degree domestic violence
Wilson Cuc-tiul, 22, Enterprise—D.U.I (alcohol)
Jakori Warren, 25, Elba—third degree burglary, first degree theft of property, attempt to elude, resisting arrest
Shannah Thompson, 48, Prattville—fourth degree theft of property
Billy Caylor, 51, New Brockton—obstructing governmental operations
Michael Ward, 30, Fort Rucker—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Mario Cuccucul, 26, Enterprise—public lewdness or exposure, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Garrett Burk, 34, Elba—third degree domestic violence
July 19
Jada Roberts, 21, Daleville—public intoxication