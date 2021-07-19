 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
July 12

James Carrol, 67, Enterprise—criminal littering, disorderly conduct

Alexander Parker, 22, Hartford—third degree domestic violence

Jordain Jackson, 31, Enterprise—SORNA violation, failure to appear (felony)

July 13

David Brown, 55, Enterprise—SORNA violation x2

Maggie Arredondo, 37, Enterprise—bond revocation, fugitive from justice

Zachery King, 23, Elba—possession of drug paraphernalia

July 14

Brian Silas, 50, Samson—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Ricky Boutwell, 25, New Brockton—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Roy Field, 54, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property, obstructing justice using a false identity, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

July 15

Rebecca Moore, 27, New Brockton—first degree theft of property x2

July 16

Brandon Johns, 30, Nahunta, Ga.—sexual abuse of a child under 12

Judson Hay, 62, Valley—D.U.I. (controlled substances)

Renee Arellano, 37, New Brockton—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation (felony)

Ezra Eaton, 47, New Brockton—possession of a controlled substance

Charles Dunlap, 66, Daleville—public intoxication, third degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Robert Gibbs, 34, Elba—fourth degree theft of property

July 17

Joe Chism, 46, Elba—public intoxication

Michael Thomas, 33, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana

Jasmine Whitehurst, 29, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Brandy Streetman, 42, Elba—second degree possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear (felony)

Christine McCulley, 23, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Lakyra Gibson, 24, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Jason McCord, 38, Daleville—D.U.I. (controlled substances)

Willie Bogans, 48, New Brockton—disorderly conduct

Amy Harrell, 50, Samson—possession of a controlled substance, fourth degree theft of property

Jaime Marroquin, 49, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.—D.U.I. (alcohol)

July 18

Terry Beasley, 39, Brewton—possession of a controlled substance

Bradley Braughton, 37, New Brockton—third degree domestic violence

Wilson Cuc-tiul, 22, Enterprise—D.U.I (alcohol)

Jakori Warren, 25, Elba—third degree burglary, first degree theft of property, attempt to elude, resisting arrest

Shannah Thompson, 48, Prattville—fourth degree theft of property

Billy Caylor, 51, New Brockton—obstructing governmental operations

Michael Ward, 30, Fort Rucker—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Mario Cuccucul, 26, Enterprise—public lewdness or exposure, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Garrett Burk, 34, Elba—third degree domestic violence

July 19

Jada Roberts, 21, Daleville—public intoxication

