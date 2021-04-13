Coffee County arrest report

April 5
Tambra Eason, 47, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property x3, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument x6
April 6
Dakota Williams, 30, Hawkinsvilla, Ga.—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Billie Pruitt, 74, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Deantea Warren, 31, Enterprise—public intoxication, failure to appear
April 7
Paul Reynolds, 67, Enterprise—murder
Kevin King, 27, Enterprise—harassment, failure to appear
Tina Fuller—second degree domestic violence
Michael Ward, 32, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Adam Reeves, 37, Brundidge—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Alesia Cain, 35, Florala—conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime x3
April 8
Kenneth Mitchell, 42, Elba—third degree domestic violence, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Darryl Carter, 51, Enterprise—public intoxication
Ricky Floyd, 34, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude, second degree possession of marijuana, first degree burglar, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling/building, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
April 9
Tony Tidwell, 47, Opp—resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Gregory Thomas, 48, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, third degree criminal mischief, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3, failure to appear (felony)
Shelby Stevens, 24—felony probation violation x2
Quinton Williams, 31, Enterprise—second degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Holly Gosha, 29, Enterprise—attempt to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia
April 10
Christopher Oneal, 44, Enterprise—disorderly conduct, public intoxication
April 11
James Grider, 27, Webb—fourth degree theft of property
Houston George, 29, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Lyndell Kimbrough, 20, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Saydean Bateman, 30, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Michael Wambles, 44, Jack—harassing communications
Christina James, 31, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jylesha Flanning, 22, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
April 12
Jerry Marsh, 33, Ozark—tampering with physical evidence, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
William David, 19, Chancellor—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance to a minor
William Walker, 18, Enterprise—second degree receiving stolen property
Jamyra Flowers, 24, Elba—second degree possession of marijuana