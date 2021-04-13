 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
April 5

Tambra Eason, 47, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property x3, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument x6

April 6

Dakota Williams, 30, Hawkinsvilla, Ga.—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Billie Pruitt, 74, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Deantea Warren, 31, Enterprise—public intoxication, failure to appear

April 7

Paul Reynolds, 67, Enterprise—murder

Kevin King, 27, Enterprise—harassment, failure to appear

Tina Fuller—second degree domestic violence

Michael Ward, 32, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Adam Reeves, 37, Brundidge—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Alesia Cain, 35, Florala—conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime x3

April 8

Kenneth Mitchell, 42, Elba—third degree domestic violence, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Darryl Carter, 51, Enterprise—public intoxication

Ricky Floyd, 34, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude, second degree possession of marijuana, first degree burglar, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling/building, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

April 9

Tony Tidwell, 47, Opp—resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Gregory Thomas, 48, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, third degree criminal mischief, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3, failure to appear (felony)

Shelby Stevens, 24—felony probation violation x2

Quinton Williams, 31, Enterprise—second degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Holly Gosha, 29, Enterprise—attempt to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia

April 10

Christopher Oneal, 44, Enterprise—disorderly conduct, public intoxication

April 11

James Grider, 27, Webb—fourth degree theft of property

Houston George, 29, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Lyndell Kimbrough, 20, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Saydean Bateman, 30, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Michael Wambles, 44, Jack—harassing communications

Christina James, 31, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jylesha Flanning, 22, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

April 12

Jerry Marsh, 33, Ozark—tampering with physical evidence, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

William David, 19, Chancellor—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance to a minor

William Walker, 18, Enterprise—second degree receiving stolen property

Jamyra Flowers, 24, Elba—second degree possession of marijuana

