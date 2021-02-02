 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
January 25

Joseph Pitts, 28, Enterprise—public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

January 26

Kenyetta Thompson, 25, Chancellor—fourth degree theft of property

Tayler Davis, 18, Geneva—fourth degree theft of property, second degree possession of marijuana

George Huguley, 47, Kinston—first degree possession of a forged instrument x3

John Thurman, 40, Enterprise—third degree burglary, giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer, fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

January 27

Andrew Nunez, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

January 28

Kimmey Anderson, 56, Elba—third degree domestic violence

Michael Hart, 34, Enterprise—D.U.I., attempt to elude, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Shawntareis Thompson, 23, Enterprise—attempt to elude

Michael Anderson, 42, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Tyrone Clark, 18, Enterprise—first degree robbery x2

Romaine McFarland, 19, Geneva—first degree robbery x3

Jastyn Weeks, 23, Kinston—attempt to elude, reckless endangerment

Adolfo Barajas-Garcia, 37, Enterprise—drug trafficking

Kyle Collins, 34, Enterprise—probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

January 30

Paul Gootee, 45, Elba—third degree domestic violence

Holly Gosha, 29, Enterprise—attempt to elude, resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Ephry Sales, 27, Enterprise—D.U.I.

January 31

Raymond Mixon, 39, Ozark—D.U.I. 

February 1

Anna Noyes, 30, Ft. Rucker—D.U.I.

