Coffee County arrest report

January 25
Joseph Pitts, 28, Enterprise—public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
January 26
Kenyetta Thompson, 25, Chancellor—fourth degree theft of property
Tayler Davis, 18, Geneva—fourth degree theft of property, second degree possession of marijuana
George Huguley, 47, Kinston—first degree possession of a forged instrument x3
John Thurman, 40, Enterprise—third degree burglary, giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer, fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
January 27
Andrew Nunez, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
January 28
Kimmey Anderson, 56, Elba—third degree domestic violence
Michael Hart, 34, Enterprise—D.U.I., attempt to elude, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Shawntareis Thompson, 23, Enterprise—attempt to elude
Michael Anderson, 42, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Tyrone Clark, 18, Enterprise—first degree robbery x2
Romaine McFarland, 19, Geneva—first degree robbery x3
Jastyn Weeks, 23, Kinston—attempt to elude, reckless endangerment
Adolfo Barajas-Garcia, 37, Enterprise—drug trafficking
Kyle Collins, 34, Enterprise—probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
January 30
Paul Gootee, 45, Elba—third degree domestic violence
Holly Gosha, 29, Enterprise—attempt to elude, resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Ephry Sales, 27, Enterprise—D.U.I.
January 31
Raymond Mixon, 39, Ozark—D.U.I.
February 1
Anna Noyes, 30, Ft. Rucker—D.U.I.