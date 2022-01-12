 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
January 2 Steven McMillan, 30, DeFuniak, FL— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Calli Senn, 19, Troy— third degree domestic violence, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Duane Binson, 63, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Faimafili Porter, 29, Enterprise— second degree possession of forged instrument, possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

John Miller, 32, Elba— third degree domestic violence

January 3

Pamela White, 22, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia ( misdemeanor), D.U.I. (combined substance)

Juan Pablo, 40, Enterprise— execution of sentence

January 4

Vernon McCarter, 35, Daleville— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Kathleen Garver, 41, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Austin Golay, 43, Lithonia, GA— first degree assault, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

January 5

Jorge Asig-Coc, 21, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of forged instrument

Michael Hart, 35, Enterprise— discharge firearm into unoccupied dwelling/building, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, menacing x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

January 6 None

January 7

Patrick Dewberry, 51, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Nathan Miller, 19, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence x2, fourth degree theft of property, third degree escape

Andrea Stacy, 31, Enterprise— manslaughter

January 8

Adrian Smith, 27, Enterprise— obstructing governmental operations

Maria Pacheco-Gonzalez, 24, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), second degree possession of forged instrument x2

James Sikes, 22, Jack— D.U.I. (combined substance), second degree possession of marijuana

Celesta Kilow, 26, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), first degree assault x3

