Coffee County arrest report

January 2 Steven McMillan, 30, DeFuniak, FL— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Calli Senn, 19, Troy— third degree domestic violence, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Duane Binson, 63, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Faimafili Porter, 29, Enterprise— second degree possession of forged instrument, possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
John Miller, 32, Elba— third degree domestic violence
January 3
Pamela White, 22, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia ( misdemeanor), D.U.I. (combined substance)
Juan Pablo, 40, Enterprise— execution of sentence
January 4
Vernon McCarter, 35, Daleville— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Kathleen Garver, 41, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Austin Golay, 43, Lithonia, GA— first degree assault, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
January 5
Jorge Asig-Coc, 21, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of forged instrument
Michael Hart, 35, Enterprise— discharge firearm into unoccupied dwelling/building, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, menacing x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
January 6 None
January 7
Patrick Dewberry, 51, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Nathan Miller, 19, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence x2, fourth degree theft of property, third degree escape
Andrea Stacy, 31, Enterprise— manslaughter
January 8
Adrian Smith, 27, Enterprise— obstructing governmental operations
Maria Pacheco-Gonzalez, 24, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), second degree possession of forged instrument x2
James Sikes, 22, Jack— D.U.I. (combined substance), second degree possession of marijuana
Celesta Kilow, 26, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), first degree assault x3