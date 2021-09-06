 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
August 31

Shantel Williams, 25, Enterprise—chemical endangerment of a child

September 1

John Miller, 32, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing    

September 2

Daniel Barr, 31, Jack—third degree domestic violence, harassment

Cory Wyatt, 32, Opp—first degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

John Miller, 32, Elba—third degree domestic violence

Melissa Marvel, 52, Daleville—possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence

Demetria Moody, 44, Daleville—tampering with physical evidence

John Owens, 29—first degree criminal trespassing

September 3

Lance Bailey, 40, Opp—felony probation violation x3

Angela Wylie, 38, Tavares, Fla.—public intoxication

Samantha Johnson, 28, Daleville—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Kasey Hobbs, 40, Dothan—distribution of a controlled substance x2

Tonya Mallamaci, 50, Elba—fugitive from justice

September 4

Edvardo Jose, 36, Enterprise—public intoxication

Charles Floyd, 50, Samson—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Dawn Randall, 50, Samson—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Amanda Daugherty, 42, Dozier—failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3, felony probation violation x3

September 5

Miguel Choc, 41, Enterprise—public intoxication

Michael Thomas, 34, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth degree theft of property

Cecilia Hodge, 24, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing, fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Alexis Howard, 21, Enterprise—tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, chemical endangerment of a child x2

Keedrein Woods, 40, Dothan—D.U.I. (alcohol)

