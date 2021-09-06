Coffee County arrest report

August 31
Shantel Williams, 25, Enterprise—chemical endangerment of a child
September 1
John Miller, 32, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing
September 2
Daniel Barr, 31, Jack—third degree domestic violence, harassment
Cory Wyatt, 32, Opp—first degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
John Miller, 32, Elba—third degree domestic violence
Melissa Marvel, 52, Daleville—possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence
Demetria Moody, 44, Daleville—tampering with physical evidence
John Owens, 29—first degree criminal trespassing
September 3
Lance Bailey, 40, Opp—felony probation violation x3
Angela Wylie, 38, Tavares, Fla.—public intoxication
Samantha Johnson, 28, Daleville—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Kasey Hobbs, 40, Dothan—distribution of a controlled substance x2
Tonya Mallamaci, 50, Elba—fugitive from justice
September 4
Edvardo Jose, 36, Enterprise—public intoxication
Charles Floyd, 50, Samson—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Dawn Randall, 50, Samson—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Amanda Daugherty, 42, Dozier—failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3, felony probation violation x3
September 5
Miguel Choc, 41, Enterprise—public intoxication
Michael Thomas, 34, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth degree theft of property
Cecilia Hodge, 24, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing, fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Alexis Howard, 21, Enterprise—tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, chemical endangerment of a child x2
Keedrein Woods, 40, Dothan—D.U.I. (alcohol)