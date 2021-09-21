 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
September 13

Christopher Chavis, 57, Coffee Springs— failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation of domestic violence protection order

Damien Scott, 43, Enterprise— certain persons forbidden to possess firearm x2, first degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance x4, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

September 14

Timothy Whigham, 60, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

September 15

Phillip Fulmer, 24, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Austin Money, 27, Elba— first degree theft of property, probation violation (felony), second degree criminal mischief, third degree assault

Maurice Waters, 51, Elba— aggravated child abuse

September 17

Donnie Killingsworth, 34, Brundidge— probation violation (misdemeanor), second degree domestic violence, third degree criminal trespassing, harassing communications

September 18

Anthony Campbell, 27, New Brockton— failure to appear (misdemeanor), drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), second degree possession of marijuana

Timothy Hurst, 31, Ozark— first degree receiving stolen property, failure to appear (misdemeanor), courtesy hold

Terry Whitlock, 40, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Ashley Whitlock, 36, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Curtin Bighem, 54, Enterprise— public intoxication

September 19

Corie Lamb, 33, Enterprise— public intoxication

Carlos Reyes, 41, Enterprise — D.U.I (alcohol)

Jennifer Myers, 48, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Jesus Caal, 44, Enterprise— failure to remain at scene of accident without injury (misdemeanor), attempt to elude (no injury)

September 20

Christine Gitchel, 18, Ozark— third degree assault

Javaski Powell, 28, Montgomery— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed pistol without permit

Layla Roberson, 19, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Patricia Medley, 37, Elba— fourth degree theft of services

Charles Henderson, 47, Elba— fourth degree theft of services

