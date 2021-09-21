Coffee County arrest report

September 13
Christopher Chavis, 57, Coffee Springs— failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation of domestic violence protection order
Damien Scott, 43, Enterprise— certain persons forbidden to possess firearm x2, first degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance x4, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
September 14
Timothy Whigham, 60, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
September 15
Phillip Fulmer, 24, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Austin Money, 27, Elba— first degree theft of property, probation violation (felony), second degree criminal mischief, third degree assault
Maurice Waters, 51, Elba— aggravated child abuse
September 17
Donnie Killingsworth, 34, Brundidge— probation violation (misdemeanor), second degree domestic violence, third degree criminal trespassing, harassing communications
September 18
Anthony Campbell, 27, New Brockton— failure to appear (misdemeanor), drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), second degree possession of marijuana
Timothy Hurst, 31, Ozark— first degree receiving stolen property, failure to appear (misdemeanor), courtesy hold
Terry Whitlock, 40, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Ashley Whitlock, 36, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Curtin Bighem, 54, Enterprise— public intoxication
September 19
Corie Lamb, 33, Enterprise— public intoxication
Carlos Reyes, 41, Enterprise — D.U.I (alcohol)
Jennifer Myers, 48, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Jesus Caal, 44, Enterprise— failure to remain at scene of accident without injury (misdemeanor), attempt to elude (no injury)
September 20
Christine Gitchel, 18, Ozark— third degree assault
Javaski Powell, 28, Montgomery— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed pistol without permit
Layla Roberson, 19, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Patricia Medley, 37, Elba— fourth degree theft of services