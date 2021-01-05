 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County arrest report
0 comments

Coffee County arrest report

  • 0

December 28

Alfredo Loredo, 21, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2, failure to appear (felony)

Nathaniel Boswell, 20, Troy—third degree domestic violence

December 29

David Brown, 55, Chancellor—SORNA violation

Deborah Bolden, 26, Geneva—second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Laalto Simmons, 35, Montgomery—probation violation (felony)

Douglas Green, 61, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), reckless endangerment x2, attempt to elude, resisting arrest

December 30

Marrio Holley, 36, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Maranda Strickland, 26, Elba—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card x6, third degree theft of lost property

Victoria Greene, 21, Elba—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card x4

December 31

Dustin McKee, 28, Elba—third degree burglary

Patrick Bradham, 55, New Brockton—third degree domestic violence, third degree criminal trespassing

Richard Tomberlin, 35, Enterprise—third degree burglary x2, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

January 1

Chelsea Floyd, 25, Geneva—fourth degree theft of lost property, possession of a controlled substance

Todd Galimore, 45, Brantley—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Phillip Wilson, 56, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, disorderly conduct

Darian Allor, 23, Enterprise—D.U.I. (any substance)

Saxon Tillery, 24, Brundidge—third degree domestic violence

January 2

Cornelius Siler, 31, Enterprise—third degree criminal trespassing

Darrick Toney, 45, Troy—negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument x2

Benjamin Smith, 32, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Deborah Brooks, 62, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Amber Andrews, 34, Enterprise—third degree criminal trespassing

Amaya Odom, 21, Enterprise—D.U.I. (any substance)

Alex McNair, 47, Enterprise—third degree criminal trespassing

January 3

Whittaker Cotter, 24, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Heba Shipman, 41, Enterprise—third degree criminal trespassing

James Odom, 30, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Tyler Hudson, 29, Kinston—altering or possessing an altered firearm, possession or sale of short barrel rifle or shotgun

Dylan Davis, 28, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Second stimulus payments on the way

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Tuesday evening that the Treasury Department has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve a…

News

Wildcat sports spotlight

Enterprise High School varsity boys basketball moved to 9-3 on the season with a 68-43 win over Georgiana on Dec. 21. Previously, they won the…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert