Coffee County arrest report

March 15
Daniel Burnside, 36, Enterprise—second degree domestic violence x2
Lynne Hudson, 61, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument x3
March 16
Donterious Adams, 29, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
March 17
Michael Jacobs, 49, Opp—third degree burglary
Kevin Barr, 30, Daleville—felony probation violation
Nathan Davis, 22, Chancellor—drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm
March 18
Dominique Trice, 31, Elba—fugitive from justice
Constance McLeod, 39, Enterprise—first degree theft of property
March 19
Kanavis Cole, 29, Elba—certain persons forbidden to posses a firearm, possession of a controlled substance x4, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Matthew Hardy, 34, Escondido, Calif.—public intoxication
Cory Stephens, 32, Glenwood—first degree theft of property, second degree burglary
March 20
Randall Richards, 25, Ozark—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear x2
Preston Jennings, 27, Enterprise—D.U.I.
David Brown, 55, Enterprise—harassing communications, charge not listed
March 21
Cesar Perez-Lopez, 28, Enterprise—D.U.I., obstructing governmental operations
Linda Cantelli, 63, Chancellor—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana
Curtis Bigham, 53, Dothan—public intoxication