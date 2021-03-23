 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
March 15

Daniel Burnside, 36, Enterprise—second degree domestic violence x2

Lynne Hudson, 61, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument x3

March 16

Donterious Adams, 29, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

March 17

Michael Jacobs, 49, Opp—third degree burglary

Kevin Barr, 30, Daleville—felony probation violation

Nathan Davis, 22, Chancellor—drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm

March 18

Dominique Trice, 31, Elba—fugitive from justice

Constance McLeod, 39, Enterprise—first degree theft of property

March 19

Kanavis Cole, 29, Elba—certain persons forbidden to posses a firearm, possession of a controlled substance x4, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Matthew Hardy, 34, Escondido, Calif.—public intoxication

Cory Stephens, 32, Glenwood—first degree theft of property, second degree burglary

March 20

Randall Richards, 25, Ozark—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear x2

Preston Jennings, 27, Enterprise—D.U.I.

David Brown, 55, Enterprise—harassing communications, charge not listed

March 21

Cesar Perez-Lopez, 28, Enterprise—D.U.I., obstructing governmental operations

Linda Cantelli, 63, Chancellor—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana

Curtis Bigham, 53, Dothan—public intoxication

