Coffee County arrest report

Arrests for the week of April 17 - April 23.
April 17
Jon Popovich, 45, Enterprise— second degree assault
Anquaneshia Jones, 24, Daleville— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Timekia Sanders, 31, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
April 18
Zadajia Marshall, 18, Dothan— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Duane Slenker, 49, Elba— third degree domestic violence
Ahmed Binmuqbel, 40, Ozark— obstructing justice using false identity
Cecilia Hodge, 24, Elba— unauthorized use of motor vehicle
April 19
Dalton Bunce, 22, Brundidge— second degree stalking, harassing communications
Sagen Brousseau, 21, Red Level— first degree robbery
Devante Harris, 27, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
April 20
Brian Kelly, 25, Mullins, SC.— fourth degree theft of property
Raheem Miller, 41, Enterprise— community corrections violation/sanction/revocation
James Hook, 24, Elba— third degree domestic violence, interference w/ a domestic violence emergency call
Terrick Edwards, 41, Enterprise— possession w/ intent to distribute controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x4
April 21
Curtis Peacock, 65, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Rajah Caldwell, 27, Enterprise— first degree possession of marijuana
Elisha Phillips, 36, New Brockton— first degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
William Phillips, 35, Enterprise— drug trafficking, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Jeremy Cook, 42, Enterprise— probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
Shurrel Griffin, 35, Opp— fourth degree theft of property, fourth degree receiving stolen property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Chad Dodson, 29, Chancellor— probation violation (felony)
Jovawn Doster, 22, Enterprise— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, no driver’s license, tinted windows, bond revocation x3
April 22
Greggory Guy, 38, Dothan— first degree identity theft
Tramound Craighead, 32, Elba— first degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Willie Chism, 43, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana
Keith Tyson, 41, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Vile Sams, 40, Elba— possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
Elvis Bowles, 39, Troy— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Jeffrey Bennett, 52, Daleville— first degree identity theft, third degree possession of forged instrument
William Holt, 57, Elba— tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance
April 23
Amard Harrell, 37, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property
Desretta Blackmon, 30, Daleville— fourth degree theft of property