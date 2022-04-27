Coffee County arrest report

Arrests for the week of April 17 - April 23.

April 17

Jon Popovich, 45, Enterprise— second degree assault

Anquaneshia Jones, 24, Daleville— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Timekia Sanders, 31, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

April 18

Zadajia Marshall, 18, Dothan— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Duane Slenker, 49, Elba— third degree domestic violence

Ahmed Binmuqbel, 40, Ozark— obstructing justice using false identity

Cecilia Hodge, 24, Elba— unauthorized use of motor vehicle

April 19

Dalton Bunce, 22, Brundidge— second degree stalking, harassing communications

Sagen Brousseau, 21, Red Level— first degree robbery

Devante Harris, 27, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

April 20

Brian Kelly, 25, Mullins, SC.— fourth degree theft of property

Raheem Miller, 41, Enterprise— community corrections violation/sanction/revocation

James Hook, 24, Elba— third degree domestic violence, interference w/ a domestic violence emergency call

Terrick Edwards, 41, Enterprise— possession w/ intent to distribute controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x4

April 21

Curtis Peacock, 65, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Rajah Caldwell, 27, Enterprise— first degree possession of marijuana

Elisha Phillips, 36, New Brockton— first degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

William Phillips, 35, Enterprise— drug trafficking, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Jeremy Cook, 42, Enterprise— probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

Shurrel Griffin, 35, Opp— fourth degree theft of property, fourth degree receiving stolen property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Chad Dodson, 29, Chancellor— probation violation (felony)

Jovawn Doster, 22, Enterprise— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, no driver’s license, tinted windows, bond revocation x3

April 22

Greggory Guy, 38, Dothan— first degree identity theft

Tramound Craighead, 32, Elba— first degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Willie Chism, 43, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana

Keith Tyson, 41, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Vile Sams, 40, Elba— possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

Elvis Bowles, 39, Troy— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Jeffrey Bennett, 52, Daleville— first degree identity theft, third degree possession of forged instrument

William Holt, 57, Elba— tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance

April 23

Amard Harrell, 37, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property

Desretta Blackmon, 30, Daleville— fourth degree theft of property