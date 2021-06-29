 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
June 21

Derrick Warren, 43, Elba—first degree possession of a forged instrument

Shelby Stephens, 25—felony probation violation x2, community corrections violation/revocation/sanction x2

June 22

Bobby Edgar, 50, Kinston—public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

Lance Bailey, 40, Opp—felony probation violation x3

June 23

Jason Cartwright, 38, Luverne—public intoxication

Justina Bandy, 29, Enterprise—disorderly conduct

William Mooney, 36, Enterprise—felony probation violation

Peter Berecz, 56—third degree criminal trespassing

Allana Rogers, 23, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Herbert Slater, 42, Demorest, Ga.—sexual abuse of a child under 12 x2

June 24

Travis Blocker, 38, Andalusia—attempt to elude, first degree criminal mischief, third degree criminal mischief, third degree assault, failure to appear x2

Joesph Arrington, 74, Enterprise—criminally negligent homicide by vehicle/vessel

Felicia Rice, 31, Dothan—first degree theft of property

June 25

Adam Sutley, 38, New Brockton—third degree criminal trespassing

Charles Flowers, 44, Opp—D.U.I., third degree criminal mischief

Joseph Campbell, 39, Enterprise—felony probation violation

Raphael Wright, 30, Enterprise—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card

Anthony Jones, 32, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Anetha Long, 43, Elba—first degree criminal trespassing, third degree burglary

Tanya Watkins, 30, Enterprise—obstructing justice using a false identity, failure to appear

Jenni Turk, 40, Daleville—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (felony) x6

William Heap, 52, New Brocton—indecent exposure x2

Osvaldo Jorge, 28, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

June 26

Eric Carnely, 42, Andalusia—third degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Angelic Brown, 32, Enterprise—possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance, felony probation violation, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Bobby Carter, 60, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear

June 27

Peter Berecz, 56, Enterprise—third degree criminal trespassing

Christian Bynorth, 29, Ozark—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear

Timothy Wells, 29, Daleville—third degree criminal trespassing

Yesenia Contreras-Palacios, 35, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Montgomery Bires, 22, Opp—second degree theft of property

Verlinquia Robinson, 28, Elba—discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/building

June 28

Amy Tucker, 53, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

— STAFF REPORTS

