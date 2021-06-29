Coffee County arrest report

June 21
Derrick Warren, 43, Elba—first degree possession of a forged instrument
Shelby Stephens, 25—felony probation violation x2, community corrections violation/revocation/sanction x2
June 22
Bobby Edgar, 50, Kinston—public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
Lance Bailey, 40, Opp—felony probation violation x3
June 23
Jason Cartwright, 38, Luverne—public intoxication
Justina Bandy, 29, Enterprise—disorderly conduct
William Mooney, 36, Enterprise—felony probation violation
Peter Berecz, 56—third degree criminal trespassing
Allana Rogers, 23, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Herbert Slater, 42, Demorest, Ga.—sexual abuse of a child under 12 x2
June 24
Travis Blocker, 38, Andalusia—attempt to elude, first degree criminal mischief, third degree criminal mischief, third degree assault, failure to appear x2
Joesph Arrington, 74, Enterprise—criminally negligent homicide by vehicle/vessel
Felicia Rice, 31, Dothan—first degree theft of property
June 25
Adam Sutley, 38, New Brockton—third degree criminal trespassing
Charles Flowers, 44, Opp—D.U.I., third degree criminal mischief
Joseph Campbell, 39, Enterprise—felony probation violation
Raphael Wright, 30, Enterprise—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card
Anthony Jones, 32, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Anetha Long, 43, Elba—first degree criminal trespassing, third degree burglary
Tanya Watkins, 30, Enterprise—obstructing justice using a false identity, failure to appear
Jenni Turk, 40, Daleville—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (felony) x6
William Heap, 52, New Brocton—indecent exposure x2
Osvaldo Jorge, 28, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
June 26
Eric Carnely, 42, Andalusia—third degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Angelic Brown, 32, Enterprise—possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance, felony probation violation, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Bobby Carter, 60, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear
June 27
Peter Berecz, 56, Enterprise—third degree criminal trespassing
Christian Bynorth, 29, Ozark—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear
Timothy Wells, 29, Daleville—third degree criminal trespassing
Yesenia Contreras-Palacios, 35, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Montgomery Bires, 22, Opp—second degree theft of property
Verlinquia Robinson, 28, Elba—discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/building
June 28
Amy Tucker, 53, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear