Coffee County arrest report

Arrests between May 8 - May 14.
May 8
Jared Hall, 26, Samson— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Tyler Collins, 20, Kinston— third degree domestic violence
Nelson Caal Beb, 18, Samson— D.U.I. (alcohol), public lewdness or exposure, resisting arrest
May 9
Winston Teague, 22, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Travis Lawrence, 43, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Joni Davidson, 64, Kinston— fourth degree theft of property
Zoey Moore, 25, Elba— conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime
Cedrick Hill, 23, Elba— attempt to elude (no injury), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Jessica Mayes, 32, Geneva— probation violation (felony) x4
Clarence Fowler, 40, Elba— second degree attempted burglary, third degree criminal mischief
May 10
Timothy Anderson, 45, Laverne— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jeremy Richard, 36, Enterprise— public intoxication, resisting arrest
Holly Gosha, 30, Enterprise— resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Haylee Grant, 31, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana
May 11
James Turner, 39, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Amanda Williams, 35, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Dominique Trice, 32, Elba— second degree criminal trespassing
David Bryant, 25, Elba— probation violation (felony)
Alex Thomas, 49, Elba— possession of controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance x2, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Hozea Head, 55, New Brockton— disorderly conduct
Nicholas Ehlenfeldt, 32, Enterprise— first degree theft of property, courtesy hold
Chelsea Floyd, 26, Geneva— possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Ciro Martinez, 41, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Melissia Andrews, 53, Enterprise— drug court sanction
Tiffany McGrath, 35, Enterprise— attempt to elude (no injury)
Patricia McGrath, 62, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property
May 12
Ricky McNutt, 55, Coffee Springs— public intoxication
Christopher Ross, 38, New Brockton— second degree possession of marijuana
Timothy Whigham, 61, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing
Sandra Scott, 49, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Kevin Manning, 30, Luverne— possession of controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Bankson Barfoot, 20, Pike Road— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Justin Harrison, 41, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Alex Rivera-Hernandez, 27, Enterprise— murder
John Woodham, 58, Kinston— public intoxication
May 13
Tony Johnson, 41, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Richard Peoples, 40, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana
Marcelino Gomez-Hernandez, 27, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Tabbatha Williams, 35, Enterprise— probation violation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
Eric Hicks, 35, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
Heather Carter, 41, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) x2
Kermire Williams, 27, Elba— chemical endangerment of a child x2
May 14
Ashley Hutton, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jada Sedler, 21, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Isacc Glazier, 28, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)
Donald Allums, 37, Enterprise— public intoxication