Coffee County arrest report

Arrests between May 8 - May 14.

May 8

Jared Hall, 26, Samson— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Tyler Collins, 20, Kinston— third degree domestic violence

Nelson Caal Beb, 18, Samson— D.U.I. (alcohol), public lewdness or exposure, resisting arrest

May 9

Winston Teague, 22, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Travis Lawrence, 43, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Joni Davidson, 64, Kinston— fourth degree theft of property

Zoey Moore, 25, Elba— conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime

Cedrick Hill, 23, Elba— attempt to elude (no injury), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Jessica Mayes, 32, Geneva— probation violation (felony) x4

Clarence Fowler, 40, Elba— second degree attempted burglary, third degree criminal mischief

May 10

Timothy Anderson, 45, Laverne— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jeremy Richard, 36, Enterprise— public intoxication, resisting arrest

Holly Gosha, 30, Enterprise— resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Haylee Grant, 31, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana

May 11

James Turner, 39, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Amanda Williams, 35, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Dominique Trice, 32, Elba— second degree criminal trespassing

David Bryant, 25, Elba— probation violation (felony)

Alex Thomas, 49, Elba— possession of controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance x2, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Hozea Head, 55, New Brockton— disorderly conduct

Nicholas Ehlenfeldt, 32, Enterprise— first degree theft of property, courtesy hold

Chelsea Floyd, 26, Geneva— possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Ciro Martinez, 41, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Melissia Andrews, 53, Enterprise— drug court sanction

Tiffany McGrath, 35, Enterprise— attempt to elude (no injury)

Patricia McGrath, 62, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property

May 12

Ricky McNutt, 55, Coffee Springs— public intoxication

Christopher Ross, 38, New Brockton— second degree possession of marijuana

Timothy Whigham, 61, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing

Sandra Scott, 49, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Kevin Manning, 30, Luverne— possession of controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Bankson Barfoot, 20, Pike Road— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Justin Harrison, 41, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Alex Rivera-Hernandez, 27, Enterprise— murder

John Woodham, 58, Kinston— public intoxication

May 13

Tony Johnson, 41, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Richard Peoples, 40, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana

Marcelino Gomez-Hernandez, 27, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Tabbatha Williams, 35, Enterprise— probation violation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)

Eric Hicks, 35, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

Heather Carter, 41, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) x2

Kermire Williams, 27, Elba— chemical endangerment of a child x2

May 14

Ashley Hutton, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jada Sedler, 21, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Isacc Glazier, 28, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)

Donald Allums, 37, Enterprise— public intoxication