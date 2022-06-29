Coffee County arrest report

June 19
Windolyn Mobley, 27, Enterprise— carrying concealed pistol w/out permit, courtesy hold
Steven Murr, 30, Black— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Joshua Burdeshaw, 41, New Brockton— third degree domestic violence, resisting arrest
Farrel Kyser, 35, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
June 20
None
June 21
Richard Mulholland, 58, Enterprise— fugitive from justice
Nathaniel Brown, 50, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, attempt to elude (no injury), resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Davrell Carlton, 35, Troy— first degree theft of property
Jody Bass, 52, Jack— third degree domestic violence x2
June 22
Donald Allums, 37, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
DeMarkus Riley, 25, Ozark— third degree domestic violence
June 23
Christina Thompson, 45, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x9
Adam Sutley, 39, New Brockton— third degree domestic violence, interference w/ a domestic violence emergency call, second degree unlawful imprisonment
Roberto Montelongo, 44, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
June 24
Calli Senn, 19, Troy— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Phillip Palu, 31, Enterprise— first degree theft of property
Johnny Head, 50, New Brockton— SORNA violation
June 25
Karen Bogedain, 38, Elba— third degree assault, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Jerome Brown, 57, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Aaron Smith, 47, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing
Drexel Simmons, 40, Elba— distribution of controlled substance x2