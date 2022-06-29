 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee County arrest report

June 19

Windolyn Mobley, 27, Enterprise— carrying concealed pistol w/out permit, courtesy hold

Steven Murr, 30, Black— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Joshua Burdeshaw, 41, New Brockton— third degree domestic violence, resisting arrest

Farrel Kyser, 35, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

June 20

None

June 21

Richard Mulholland, 58, Enterprise— fugitive from justice

Nathaniel Brown, 50, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, attempt to elude (no injury), resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Davrell Carlton, 35, Troy— first degree theft of property

Jody Bass, 52, Jack— third degree domestic violence x2

June 22

Donald Allums, 37, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

DeMarkus Riley, 25, Ozark— third degree domestic violence

June 23

Christina Thompson, 45, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x9

Adam Sutley, 39, New Brockton— third degree domestic violence, interference w/ a domestic violence emergency call, second degree unlawful imprisonment

Roberto Montelongo, 44, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

June 24

Calli Senn, 19, Troy— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Phillip Palu, 31, Enterprise— first degree theft of property

Johnny Head, 50, New Brockton— SORNA violation

June 25

Karen Bogedain, 38, Elba— third degree assault, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Jerome Brown, 57, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Aaron Smith, 47, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing

Drexel Simmons, 40, Elba— distribution of controlled substance x2

