Coffee County arrest report

August 2Brandon Owens, 35, Elba—possession of a controlled substance x4, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia x2
Aaron Smith, 46, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Antonio Kimble, 49, Enterprise—third degree criminal trespassing
Hannah McKenzie, 31, Elba—D.U.I. combined substance
August 3Donterious Adams, 29, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
David Ingram, 46, Dothan—second degree possession of a forged instrument
Joseph Glisson, 49, New Brockton—community corrections violation/revocation/sanction x2
Larry Ellis, 46, Newton— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction
August 4Wilder Lopez-Esteban, 35, Enterprise—failure to remain at the scene of an accident with injury
Sean Hartman, 33, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property
Rashena Jackson, 31, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance
Kyle Collins, 34, Level Plains—third degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Rakeshkumar Patel, 52, Dothan—first degree theft of lost property, second degree possession of a forged instrument x2, obstructing justice using a false identity
August 5Christopher Duran, 43, Troy—third degree criminal trespassing
Tamara Kirkwood, 41, Enterprise—first degree theft of property, community corrections/revocation/sanction
Lesherm Wright, 30, Enterprise—community corrections/revocation/sanction
Benjamin Santillana, 58, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Tyshon Jones, 22, Elba—attempted murder, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Thomas Dennis, 29, Enterprise—felony probation violation x7
August 6Adam Bryant, 27, New Brockton—resisting arrest, attempt to elude, obstructing governmental operations
Deanutae Hill, 29, Enterprise—murder, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm
August 7Deana Blevins, 36, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
William Morgan, 56, Opp— D.U.I. (alcohol)
August 8Hillary Grantham, 31, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Eddie Engram, 55, Elba—public intoxication, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Pascual Pablo, 29, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Mateo Lopez, 33, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Derrick Butler, 35, Dothan—third degree domestic violence
August 9Timothy Wells, 29, Enterprise—first degree theft of property
Brianna Sayakhom, 24, Clarksville, Tenn.—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Sirlister Robinson, 28, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property