Coffee County arrest report
August 2Brandon Owens, 35, Elba—possession of a controlled substance x4, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia x2

Aaron Smith, 46, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Antonio Kimble, 49, Enterprise—third degree criminal trespassing

Hannah McKenzie, 31, Elba—D.U.I. combined substance

August 3Donterious Adams, 29, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

David Ingram, 46, Dothan—second degree possession of a forged instrument

Joseph Glisson, 49, New Brockton—community corrections violation/revocation/sanction x2

Larry Ellis, 46, Newton— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction

August 4Wilder Lopez-Esteban, 35, Enterprise—failure to remain at the scene of an accident with injury

Sean Hartman, 33, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property

Rashena Jackson, 31, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance

Kyle Collins, 34, Level Plains—third degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Rakeshkumar Patel, 52, Dothan—first degree theft of lost property, second degree possession of a forged instrument x2, obstructing justice using a false identity

August 5Christopher Duran, 43, Troy—third degree criminal trespassing

Tamara Kirkwood, 41, Enterprise—first degree theft of property, community corrections/revocation/sanction

Lesherm Wright, 30, Enterprise—community corrections/revocation/sanction

Benjamin Santillana, 58, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Tyshon Jones, 22, Elba—attempted murder, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Thomas Dennis, 29, Enterprise—felony probation violation x7

August 6Adam Bryant, 27, New Brockton—resisting arrest, attempt to elude, obstructing governmental operations

Deanutae Hill, 29, Enterprise—murder, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm

August 7Deana Blevins, 36, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

William Morgan, 56, Opp— D.U.I. (alcohol)

August 8Hillary Grantham, 31, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Eddie Engram, 55, Elba—public intoxication, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Pascual Pablo, 29, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Mateo Lopez, 33, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Derrick Butler, 35, Dothan—third degree domestic violence

August 9Timothy Wells, 29, Enterprise—first degree theft of property

Brianna Sayakhom, 24, Clarksville, Tenn.—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Sirlister Robinson, 28, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

