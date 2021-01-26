Coffee County arrest report

January 18
Andrew Johnson, 60, Daleville—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Charles Dunlap, 66, Daleville—third degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), public lewdness or exposure, criminal littering
Alex McNair, 48, Enterprise—third degree criminal trespassing
January 19
John Dunn, 23, Enterprise—D.U.I. (controlled substance), possession of a controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
January 20
Cynthia Sizemore, 45, Enterprise—disorderly conduct
Kenyetta Thompson, 24, Chancellor—conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime, false report to law enforcement authority
Tayler Davis, 18, Chancellor—conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime, false report to law enforcement authority
Cameron Geary, 21, Enterprise—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle x4, probation violation (felony)
January 21
Courtney Brassell, 29, Montgomery—probation violation (felony)
Richard Leger, 52, Chancellor—probation violation (felony)
January 22
Leigh Hill, 26, New Brockton—second degree domestic violence
David Spencer, 27, Ozark—fourth degree theft of property
Christopher Skiles, 32, Indianapolis, Ind.—fugitive from justice
Timothy Simmons, 30, Elba—harassment, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x6
Tony Adcock, 50, Elba—first degree unlawful imprisonment, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
January 23
Dylan Hogan, 19, Newton—possession of a forged instrument, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Jose De Jesus, 36, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, D.U.I. (alcohol)
January 24
Parrish George, 35—second degree possession of marijuana
Dinztrail Flowers, 41, Enterprise—menacing, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling/building, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Darryl Carter, 51, Enterprise—public intoxication
Dwayne Johnson, 32, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), giving a false name or address to law enforcement
January 25
James Lee, 50, Elba—murder, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, resisting arrest, attempt to elude