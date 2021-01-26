 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
Coffee County arrest report

January 18

Andrew Johnson, 60, Daleville—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Charles Dunlap, 66, Daleville—third degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), public lewdness or exposure, criminal littering

Alex McNair, 48, Enterprise—third degree criminal trespassing

January 19

John Dunn, 23, Enterprise—D.U.I. (controlled substance), possession of a controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

January 20

Cynthia Sizemore, 45, Enterprise—disorderly conduct

Kenyetta Thompson, 24, Chancellor—conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime, false report to law enforcement authority

Tayler Davis, 18, Chancellor—conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime, false report to law enforcement authority

Cameron Geary, 21, Enterprise—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle x4, probation violation (felony)

January 21

Courtney Brassell, 29, Montgomery—probation violation (felony)

Richard Leger, 52, Chancellor—probation violation (felony)

January 22

Leigh Hill, 26, New Brockton—second degree domestic violence

David Spencer, 27, Ozark—fourth degree theft of property

Christopher Skiles, 32, Indianapolis, Ind.—fugitive from justice

Timothy Simmons, 30, Elba—harassment, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x6

Tony Adcock, 50, Elba—first degree unlawful imprisonment, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

January 23

Dylan Hogan, 19, Newton—possession of a forged instrument, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Jose De Jesus, 36, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, D.U.I. (alcohol)

January 24

Parrish George, 35—second degree possession of marijuana

Dinztrail Flowers, 41, Enterprise—menacing, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling/building, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Darryl Carter, 51, Enterprise—public intoxication

Dwayne Johnson, 32, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), giving a false name or address to law enforcement

January 25

James Lee, 50, Elba—murder, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, resisting arrest, attempt to elude

