Coffee County arrest report

August 15
Dominique Trice, 31, Elba—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle , felon registration card required, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm
Ashley Dubose, 34, Elba—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, third degree criminal mischief
James Crockrell, 35, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
August 16
Kevin Cannon, 49, Ozark—third degree theft of property, obstructing governmental operation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug parapheranalia
Jacob Bullock, 25, Banks—violation of a domestic violence protection order
Theodis Gray, 36, Daleville—attempt to elude
August 18
Jonathan Ali, 25, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance
Angela Cain, 33, Enterprise—fourth degree receiving stolen property
David Pugh, 65, Elba—third degree domestic violence
August 19
Alexander McNair, 31, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
James Smith, 59, Kinston—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Joshua Jernigan, 35, Ozark—failure adult sex offense to register with local law enforcement x2
Tracey Green, 51, Kinston—drug trafficking, parole violation
August 20
Kari Brenner, 39, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
August 21
Tony Burks, 40, Elba—fugitive from justice, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Justin Davis, 22, Kinston—harassment
Monte Carter, 46, Ozark—possession of a controlled substance, second degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Aaron Hall, 50, Clayton, N.C.—attempted murder
Susan Willoughby, 66, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Marjorie Riley, 64, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Savanna Kirkland, 38, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
August 22
Maria Williams, 38, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Antionette Darden, 28, Enterprise—resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Dave Wilks, 66, Kinston—fourth degree theft of property
Patricia Warren, 42, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Mark Sullivan, 32, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Dylian Bond, 18, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Sean Hartmen, 33, Daleville—third degree burglary
Amanda Smith, 33, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property
Willie McGee, 53, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence