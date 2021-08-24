 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County arrest report
0 Comments

Coffee County arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

August 15

Dominique Trice, 31, Elba—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle , felon registration card required, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm

Ashley Dubose, 34, Elba—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, third degree criminal mischief

James Crockrell, 35, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

August 16

Kevin Cannon, 49, Ozark—third degree theft of property, obstructing governmental operation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug parapheranalia

Jacob Bullock, 25, Banks—violation of a domestic violence protection order

Theodis Gray, 36, Daleville—attempt to elude

August 18

Jonathan Ali, 25, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance

Angela Cain, 33, Enterprise—fourth degree receiving stolen property

David Pugh, 65, Elba—third degree domestic violence

August 19

Alexander McNair, 31, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

James Smith, 59, Kinston—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Joshua Jernigan, 35, Ozark—failure adult sex offense to register with local law enforcement x2

Tracey Green, 51, Kinston—drug trafficking, parole violation

August 20

Kari Brenner, 39, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

August 21

Tony Burks, 40, Elba—fugitive from justice, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Justin Davis, 22, Kinston—harassment

Monte Carter, 46, Ozark—possession of a controlled substance, second degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Aaron Hall, 50, Clayton, N.C.—attempted murder

Susan Willoughby, 66, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Marjorie Riley, 64, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Savanna Kirkland, 38, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

August 22

Maria Williams, 38, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Antionette Darden, 28, Enterprise—resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Dave Wilks, 66, Kinston—fourth degree theft of property

Patricia Warren, 42, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Mark Sullivan, 32, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Dylian Bond, 18, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Sean Hartmen, 33, Daleville—third degree burglary

Amanda Smith, 33, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property

Willie McGee, 53, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert