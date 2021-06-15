Coffee County arrest report

June 7
Frederick Gipson, 47, Uniontown—first degree theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, failure to appear
June 8
Tryvon Kilow, 21, Prattville—third degree escape, fugitive from justice
Tameka Dubose, 26, Elba—harassment, failure to appear x4
Isaiah Nubern, 26, Springfield, Ill.—drug trafficking, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Sheaneal Lee, 41, Springfield, Ill.—drug trafficking, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Adam Walden, 34, Elba—second degree criminal trespassing, second degree criminal mischief
June 9
Hosea Head, 54, New Brockton—disorderly conduct
Michelle Douglas, 49, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Nathaniel Page, 46, Enterprise—first degree criminal trespassing
Crysti Cobarrubias, 28, Samson—disorderly conduct
Deandrea Flowers, 27, Enterprise—carrying a concealed pistol without a permit
June 10
Lee Peacock, 42, Elba—possession of a controlled substance
Steven Deavers, 33, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, obstructing governmental operations
Andrew Boots, 42, Daleville—attempt to elude, giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer
June 11
Greg Thompson, 49, Enterprise—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, second degree burglary
Billy Smith, 49, Enterprise—NON x2, felony probation violation
June 12
William Stoudemire, 41, Enterprise—disorderly conduct
Vernon McCarter, 34, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance
June 13
Cynthia Hickman, 65, Kissimee, Fla.—public intoxication
Franklin Walters, 30, Troy—D.U.I. (alcohol)
June 14
Cornandis Jones, 33, Enterprise—D.U.I. (controlled substances)