 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County arrest report
0 Comments

Coffee County arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

June 7

Frederick Gipson, 47, Uniontown—first degree theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, failure to appear

June 8

Tryvon Kilow, 21, Prattville—third degree escape, fugitive from justice

Tameka Dubose, 26, Elba—harassment, failure to appear x4

Isaiah Nubern, 26, Springfield, Ill.—drug trafficking, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Sheaneal Lee, 41, Springfield, Ill.—drug trafficking, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Adam Walden, 34, Elba—second degree criminal trespassing, second degree criminal mischief

June 9

Hosea Head, 54, New Brockton—disorderly conduct

Michelle Douglas, 49, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Nathaniel Page, 46, Enterprise—first degree criminal trespassing

Crysti Cobarrubias, 28, Samson—disorderly conduct

Deandrea Flowers, 27, Enterprise—carrying a concealed pistol without a permit

June 10

Lee Peacock, 42, Elba—possession of a controlled substance

Steven Deavers, 33, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, obstructing governmental operations

Andrew Boots, 42, Daleville—attempt to elude, giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer

June 11

Greg Thompson, 49, Enterprise—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, second degree burglary

Billy Smith, 49, Enterprise—NON x2, felony probation violation

June 12

William Stoudemire, 41, Enterprise—disorderly conduct

Vernon McCarter, 34, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance

June 13

Cynthia Hickman, 65, Kissimee, Fla.—public intoxication

Franklin Walters, 30, Troy—D.U.I. (alcohol)

June 14

Cornandis Jones, 33, Enterprise—D.U.I. (controlled substances)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert