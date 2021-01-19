Coffee County arrest report

January 11
Luis Millan, 35, Daleville—possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
January 12
Bernicea Gray, 45, Enterprise—community corrections violations/revocation/sanction
Robert Bradshaw, 48, Opelika—felony probation violation x3
January 13
Freddie McGee, 28, Enterprise—attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/building
Joshua Caldwell, 36, Elba—reckless endangerment, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
Antonio Engram, 54, Enterprise—felony probation violation
Joey Salter, 47, Samson—felony probation violation
Jarrett Ballard, 35, Chancellor—community corrections violation/revocation/sanction
Kila Boswell, 20, Elba—D.U.I. (controlled substances), unauthorized used of motor vehicle
January 14
Ernesto Mendez, 30, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Andrew Riness, 24, Glenwood—possession of a forged instrument x2
January 15
Florentino Tellechea III, 41, Enterprise—D.U.I.
Derek Hill, 21, Elba—Carrying a concealed pistol without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
Cody Estes, 27, Guntersville—probation violation (felony)
Adrian Terry, 39, Enterprise—fugitive from justice
January 16
LuRachel Windon, 25, Ozark—third degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), second degree promoting prison contraband
Braden Gillis, 18, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Duran Shirley, 33, Enterprise—public lewdness or exposure, D.U.I. (alcohol)
January 17
Courtney Chavira, 32, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Jacquer Broaden, 47, Enterprise—second degree domestic violence
Ashley Mitelbach, 40, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Tori Jones, 18, Enterprise—obstructing governmental operations
Latasha Jones, 30, Samson—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jennifer Payne, 31, Newton—public intoxication
Desmond Miley, 22, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), carrying a concealed weapon without a permit
Raymond Campbell, 49, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property