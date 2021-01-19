 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
January 11

Luis Millan, 35, Daleville—possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

January 12

Bernicea Gray, 45, Enterprise—community corrections violations/revocation/sanction

Robert Bradshaw, 48, Opelika—felony probation violation x3

January 13

Freddie McGee, 28, Enterprise—attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/building

Joshua Caldwell, 36, Elba—reckless endangerment, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

Antonio Engram, 54, Enterprise—felony probation violation

Joey Salter, 47, Samson—felony probation violation

Jarrett Ballard, 35, Chancellor—community corrections violation/revocation/sanction

Kila Boswell, 20, Elba—D.U.I. (controlled substances), unauthorized used of motor vehicle

January 14

Ernesto Mendez, 30, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Andrew Riness, 24, Glenwood—possession of a forged instrument x2 

January 15

Florentino Tellechea III, 41, Enterprise—D.U.I.

Derek Hill, 21, Elba—Carrying a concealed pistol without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct

Cody Estes, 27, Guntersville—probation violation (felony)

Adrian Terry, 39, Enterprise—fugitive from justice

January 16

LuRachel Windon, 25, Ozark—third degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), second degree promoting prison contraband

Braden Gillis, 18, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Duran Shirley, 33, Enterprise—public lewdness or exposure, D.U.I. (alcohol)

January 17

Courtney Chavira, 32, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Jacquer Broaden, 47, Enterprise—second degree domestic violence

Ashley Mitelbach, 40, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Tori Jones, 18, Enterprise—obstructing governmental operations

Latasha Jones, 30, Samson—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jennifer Payne, 31, Newton—public intoxication 

Desmond Miley, 22, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

Raymond Campbell, 49, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property

