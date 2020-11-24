Coffee County arrest report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between November 17 and November 22. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.
November 17
David Mason, 27, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Deantea Warren, 30, Enterprise—public intoxication
Reatta Tillis, 31, Enterprise—aggravated child abuse
November 18
Jacob Velazquez, 22, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Ashley Clarke, 29, Daleville—first degree identity theft
Rick Burch, 49, Elba—first degree criminal mischief
November 19
Summer McGuire, 26, Enterprise—fugitive from justice
November 20
Shelby Stevens, 24, Eufaula—public intoxication
November 21
Antionette Darden, 28, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Nathaniel Jackson, 32, Enterprise—possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana x2, attempt to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia
Douglas Green, 60, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
November 22
Fransisco Gonzalez, 50, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Donya Jones, 24, Enterprise—second degree domestic violence
Deion Jordan, 25, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
