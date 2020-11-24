 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
Coffee County arrest report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between November 17 and November 22. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.

November 17

David Mason, 27, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Deantea Warren, 30, Enterprise—public intoxication

Reatta Tillis, 31, Enterprise—aggravated child abuse

November 18

Jacob Velazquez, 22, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Ashley Clarke, 29, Daleville—first degree identity theft

Rick Burch, 49, Elba—first degree criminal mischief

November 19

Summer McGuire, 26, Enterprise—fugitive from justice

November 20

Shelby Stevens, 24, Eufaula—public intoxication

November 21

Antionette Darden, 28, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Nathaniel Jackson, 32, Enterprise—possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana x2, attempt to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia

Douglas Green, 60, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

November 22

Fransisco Gonzalez, 50, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Donya Jones, 24, Enterprise—second degree domestic violence

Deion Jordan, 25, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

