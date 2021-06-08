 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
May 29

Rick Burch, 49, Elba—harassment, third degree criminal trespassing

May 30Christopher McLendon, 35, New Brockton—attempt to elude, failure to appear

Roxanne Pantone, 33, Daleville—third degree burglary

Ryder Thornton, 27, Midland City—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jesslymar Ortiz Ramos, 21, Enterprise—obstructing justice using a false identity, fourth degree theft of property

Bryan Morales-Garcia, 23, Enterprise—obstructing justice using a false identity, fourth degree theft of property

Jeremy Council, 34, Enterprise—felony probation violation x2

Kelly Marsh, 45, New Brockton—fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear

May 31Elisha Phillips, 35, New Brockton—possession of drug paraphernalia x2, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear x2

Rick Burch, 49, Elba—third degree domestic violence

Cody Leger, 22, Daleville—possession of a controlled substance, x2, failure to appear x2

June 1Amanda Jetter, 23, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

June 2Sagen Brousseau, 21, Red Level—first degree robbery

Jeremy Richard, 35, Enterprise—second degree criminal mischief, third degree criminal trespassing

Alanda Odom, 41, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Jordan Singleton, 21, Elba—carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

June 3Alesia Cain, 35, Florala—conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime x3

Jessica Hmaby, 38, Elba—failure to appear (felony), violation of a domestic violence protection order

Martin Mateo, 54, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Russell Gordon, 33, Elba—public intoxication

Misty Clark, 42, Daleville—first degree theft of property

June 4Darrell Thomas, 40, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x4

Seth Eddis, 22, Enterprise—discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/building x2, first degree assault, possession of a controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Nelson Luciano, 32, Enterprise—third degree burglary, public intoxication

Kristian Turk, 18, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana

India Green, 25, Brundidge—second degree possession of marijuana

Michael McDaniel, 38, Dothan—first degree theft of property

June 5Corey Arnold, 36, Elba—D.U.I. (combined substance), possession of a controlled substance x3

Charles Jones, 45, Clio—fugitive from justice

William Jones, 59, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Lee Anna Winters, 42, New Brockton—possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear x3

Walter Johnson, 42, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Devon Blevins, 31, New Brockton—possession of a controlled substance

Thawng Mung, 36, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Felicia Hall, 61, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

June 6Ozell McNabb, 58, Elba, Ark.—attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, building

Carlos Chub Chub, 19, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Robert Clayborne, 31, Andalusia—D.U.I. (alcohol)

June 7Rusty Hutchens, 38, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear x2

Timmy Kyles, 44, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

