Coffee County arrest report

May 29

Rick Burch, 49, Elba—harassment, third degree criminal trespassing

May 30Christopher McLendon, 35, New Brockton—attempt to elude, failure to appear

Roxanne Pantone, 33, Daleville—third degree burglary

Ryder Thornton, 27, Midland City—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jesslymar Ortiz Ramos, 21, Enterprise—obstructing justice using a false identity, fourth degree theft of property

Bryan Morales-Garcia, 23, Enterprise—obstructing justice using a false identity, fourth degree theft of property

Jeremy Council, 34, Enterprise—felony probation violation x2

Kelly Marsh, 45, New Brockton—fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear

May 31Elisha Phillips, 35, New Brockton—possession of drug paraphernalia x2, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear x2

Rick Burch, 49, Elba—third degree domestic violence

Cody Leger, 22, Daleville—possession of a controlled substance, x2, failure to appear x2