Coffee County arrest report

May 29
Rick Burch, 49, Elba—harassment, third degree criminal trespassing
May 30Christopher McLendon, 35, New Brockton—attempt to elude, failure to appear
Roxanne Pantone, 33, Daleville—third degree burglary
Ryder Thornton, 27, Midland City—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jesslymar Ortiz Ramos, 21, Enterprise—obstructing justice using a false identity, fourth degree theft of property
Bryan Morales-Garcia, 23, Enterprise—obstructing justice using a false identity, fourth degree theft of property
Jeremy Council, 34, Enterprise—felony probation violation x2
Kelly Marsh, 45, New Brockton—fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear
May 31Elisha Phillips, 35, New Brockton—possession of drug paraphernalia x2, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear x2
Rick Burch, 49, Elba—third degree domestic violence
Cody Leger, 22, Daleville—possession of a controlled substance, x2, failure to appear x2
June 1Amanda Jetter, 23, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
June 2Sagen Brousseau, 21, Red Level—first degree robbery
Jeremy Richard, 35, Enterprise—second degree criminal mischief, third degree criminal trespassing
Alanda Odom, 41, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Jordan Singleton, 21, Elba—carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
June 3Alesia Cain, 35, Florala—conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime x3
Jessica Hmaby, 38, Elba—failure to appear (felony), violation of a domestic violence protection order
Martin Mateo, 54, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Russell Gordon, 33, Elba—public intoxication
Misty Clark, 42, Daleville—first degree theft of property
June 4Darrell Thomas, 40, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x4
Seth Eddis, 22, Enterprise—discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/building x2, first degree assault, possession of a controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Nelson Luciano, 32, Enterprise—third degree burglary, public intoxication
Kristian Turk, 18, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana
India Green, 25, Brundidge—second degree possession of marijuana
Michael McDaniel, 38, Dothan—first degree theft of property
June 5Corey Arnold, 36, Elba—D.U.I. (combined substance), possession of a controlled substance x3
Charles Jones, 45, Clio—fugitive from justice
William Jones, 59, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Lee Anna Winters, 42, New Brockton—possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear x3
Walter Johnson, 42, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Devon Blevins, 31, New Brockton—possession of a controlled substance
Thawng Mung, 36, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Felicia Hall, 61, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
June 6Ozell McNabb, 58, Elba, Ark.—attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, building
Carlos Chub Chub, 19, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Robert Clayborne, 31, Andalusia—D.U.I. (alcohol)