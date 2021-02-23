 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County arrest report
0 comments

Coffee County arrest report

  • 0

February 16

Chadwick Forrester, 23, Troy—third degree domestic violence

Charles Jones, 45, Clio—second degree arson x2, first degree theft of property x2

Dezarae Wiggins, 31, Clio—second degree arson x2, first degree theft of property

Eddie Lee, 42, Phenix City—felony probation violation

Lori Townsend, 51, Enterprise—disorderly conduct

February 17

Tracy McSwain, 26, Enterprise—first degree receiving stolen property

Christopher Thomas, 28, Dothan—first degree receiving stolen property

Matthew Bell, 31, Enterprise—public intoxication

Jacqueline Chauncey, 56, New Brockton—third degree domestic violence

February 19

John Doe, 29, unknown address—obstructing governmental operations

Donnie Killingsworth, 34, Brundidge—violation of a domestic violence protection order

Terry Manning, 47, Geneva—third degree burglary, failure to appear

Donna Nevels, 51, Geneva—fourth degree theft of property, third degree theft of property

Shawn Carr, 47, Enterprise—fourth degree receiving stolen property

Christopher Cain, 21, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Toddrick Oliver, 27, Luverne—second degree possession of marijuana 

February 20

LuRachel Windon, 26, Ozark—third degree possession of a forged instrument, second degree promoting prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance

Michael Fuller, 24, Ozark—felony probation violation

Deonte Bailey, 27, Enterprise—D.U.I., resisting arrest

Jimero Jackson, 22, Ozark—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle x10, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/building

Garrett Seago, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence 

Tyler Lozano, 23, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Michael Thomas, 33, Enterprise—disorderly conduct 

February 21

Gabriel Gomez, 31, Enterprise—D.U.I., second degree receiving stolen property

Jovon Smedley, 40, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, D.U.I. (alcohol)

James Franks, 54, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance

February 22

Travere Pleasure, 42, Enterprise—harassing communications, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helms recaps 50 years of farming
News

Helms recaps 50 years of farming

Bob Helms and his wife Sonja were guests of the Enterprise Lions Club at its most recent meeting. Helms, who is also a member of the Enterpris…

Pet of the Week
News

Pet of the Week

If you love a cat who is cuddly and a little playful, then look no further, we have the pet for you!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert