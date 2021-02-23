Coffee County arrest report

February 16
Chadwick Forrester, 23, Troy—third degree domestic violence
Charles Jones, 45, Clio—second degree arson x2, first degree theft of property x2
Dezarae Wiggins, 31, Clio—second degree arson x2, first degree theft of property
Eddie Lee, 42, Phenix City—felony probation violation
Lori Townsend, 51, Enterprise—disorderly conduct
February 17
Tracy McSwain, 26, Enterprise—first degree receiving stolen property
Christopher Thomas, 28, Dothan—first degree receiving stolen property
Matthew Bell, 31, Enterprise—public intoxication
Jacqueline Chauncey, 56, New Brockton—third degree domestic violence
February 19
John Doe, 29, unknown address—obstructing governmental operations
Donnie Killingsworth, 34, Brundidge—violation of a domestic violence protection order
Terry Manning, 47, Geneva—third degree burglary, failure to appear
Donna Nevels, 51, Geneva—fourth degree theft of property, third degree theft of property
Shawn Carr, 47, Enterprise—fourth degree receiving stolen property
Christopher Cain, 21, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Toddrick Oliver, 27, Luverne—second degree possession of marijuana
February 20
LuRachel Windon, 26, Ozark—third degree possession of a forged instrument, second degree promoting prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance
Michael Fuller, 24, Ozark—felony probation violation
Deonte Bailey, 27, Enterprise—D.U.I., resisting arrest
Jimero Jackson, 22, Ozark—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle x10, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/building
Garrett Seago, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Tyler Lozano, 23, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Michael Thomas, 33, Enterprise—disorderly conduct
February 21
Gabriel Gomez, 31, Enterprise—D.U.I., second degree receiving stolen property