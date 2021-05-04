 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
April 25

Pedro Hernandez, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, disorderly conduct

April 27 Jamyra Flowers, 25, Elba—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana

Amanda Smith, 33, Daleville—third degree burglary

Timothy Wells, 29, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x3, second degree possession of marijuana

April 28

Danny Peyton, 47, Daleville—third degree burglary

Dawney Pruitt, 42, Troy—domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation

John Frias, 53, Kinston—third degree domestic violence

Shelley Dalton, 52, Kinston—third degree domestic violence

Alexis Howell, 21, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

April 29

Antonio Toro, 32, Level Plains—harassing communications

Dennis Collins, 67, Level Plains—third degree theft of property, theft by deception, home repair fraud first conviction, second degree theft of property

Kasey Narron, 36, Daleville—D.U.I. (alcohol)

April 30

Anthony White, 23, Level Plains, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, D.U.I. (controlled substance), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Christopher Bryant, 35, Luverne—attempt to elude, resisting arrest, felony probation violation, first degree theft of property, third degree burglary, first degree receiving stolen property x2

Calvin Maiden, 27, Greensboro—felony probation violation

Donald Ferguson, 29, Nashville, Tenn.—D.U.I. (alcohol)

May 1

Inocentec Choche, 23, Clio—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Nathaniel Jackson, 33, Enterprise—possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia x2, attempt to elude x2, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (felony) failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Ethan Hill, 22, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

May 2

Pharis Flowers, 33, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Jonathan Flowers, 39, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Jacob Bishop, 24, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property, false report to law enforcement authority

Bailey Lantrip, 21, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Higinio Tezoco-Pena—46, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), failure to remain at the scene of an accident without injury

Joseph Pitts, 29, public intoxication

Aaron Russaw, 40, Enterprise—third degree burglary

