Coffee County arrest report

Anthony White, 23, Level Plains, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, D.U.I. (controlled substance), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Christopher Bryant, 35, Luverne—attempt to elude, resisting arrest, felony probation violation, first degree theft of property, third degree burglary, first degree receiving stolen property x2

Nathaniel Jackson, 33, Enterprise—possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia x2, attempt to elude x2, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (felony) failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2