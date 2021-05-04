Coffee County arrest report

April 25
Pedro Hernandez, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, disorderly conduct
April 27 Jamyra Flowers, 25, Elba—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana
Amanda Smith, 33, Daleville—third degree burglary
Timothy Wells, 29, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x3, second degree possession of marijuana
April 28
Danny Peyton, 47, Daleville—third degree burglary
Dawney Pruitt, 42, Troy—domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation
John Frias, 53, Kinston—third degree domestic violence
Shelley Dalton, 52, Kinston—third degree domestic violence
Alexis Howell, 21, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
April 29
Antonio Toro, 32, Level Plains—harassing communications
Dennis Collins, 67, Level Plains—third degree theft of property, theft by deception, home repair fraud first conviction, second degree theft of property
Kasey Narron, 36, Daleville—D.U.I. (alcohol)
April 30
Anthony White, 23, Level Plains, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, D.U.I. (controlled substance), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Christopher Bryant, 35, Luverne—attempt to elude, resisting arrest, felony probation violation, first degree theft of property, third degree burglary, first degree receiving stolen property x2
Calvin Maiden, 27, Greensboro—felony probation violation
Donald Ferguson, 29, Nashville, Tenn.—D.U.I. (alcohol)
May 1
Inocentec Choche, 23, Clio—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Nathaniel Jackson, 33, Enterprise—possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia x2, attempt to elude x2, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (felony) failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Ethan Hill, 22, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)
May 2
Pharis Flowers, 33, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Jonathan Flowers, 39, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Jacob Bishop, 24, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property, false report to law enforcement authority
Bailey Lantrip, 21, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Higinio Tezoco-Pena—46, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), failure to remain at the scene of an accident without injury
Joseph Pitts, 29, public intoxication
Aaron Russaw, 40, Enterprise—third degree burglary