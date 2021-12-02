Coffee County arrest report

November 21
Vitalino Mucu, 35, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Quavon Engram, 20, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property, second degree possession of marijuana
Isaias Amayo-Ciahua, 27, New Brockton— D.U.I. (alcohol)
November 22
Jason Reeves, 46, Brundidge— SORNA violation x2
November 23
Angel Davis, 23, Enterprise— second degree theft of property
Bryan Arnold, 51, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
John Wyatt, 56, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Amanda Rine, 38, Enterprise— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction
Christian Owens, 22, Enterprise— D.U.I. (combined substance)
November 24
Deandrea Flowers, 28, Enterprise— capital murder, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Jonathan Henley, 33, Luverne— third degree criminal trespassing, illegal possession of prescription drugs, first degree possession of forged instrument, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor), bond revocation x4
November 25
Kimberly Frost, 36, Daleville— third degree criminal trespassing
Gabriel Abernathy, 42, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Maggie Arredondo, 38, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Lashay McNeal, 36, Enterprise— drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), attempt to elude (no injury)
November 26
Jose Caal, 18, Enterprise— second degree assault
Heather Gause, 51, Homeless— disorderly conduct
November 27
Ronald Williams, 23, Opp— first degree assault