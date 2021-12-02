 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
November 21

Vitalino Mucu, 35, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Quavon Engram, 20, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property, second degree possession of marijuana

Isaias Amayo-Ciahua, 27, New Brockton— D.U.I. (alcohol)

November 22

Jason Reeves, 46, Brundidge— SORNA violation x2

November 23

Angel Davis, 23, Enterprise— second degree theft of property

Bryan Arnold, 51, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

John Wyatt, 56, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Amanda Rine, 38, Enterprise— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction

Christian Owens, 22, Enterprise— D.U.I. (combined substance)

November 24

Deandrea Flowers, 28, Enterprise— capital murder, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Jonathan Henley, 33, Luverne— third degree criminal trespassing, illegal possession of prescription drugs, first degree possession of forged instrument, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor), bond revocation x4

November 25

Kimberly Frost, 36, Daleville— third degree criminal trespassing

Gabriel Abernathy, 42, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Maggie Arredondo, 38, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Lashay McNeal, 36, Enterprise— drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), attempt to elude (no injury)

November 26

Jose Caal, 18, Enterprise— second degree assault

Heather Gause, 51, Homeless— disorderly conduct

November 27

Ronald Williams, 23, Opp— first degree assault

