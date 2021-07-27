Coffee County arrest report

July 19Jada Roberts, 21, Daleville—public intoxication
Evertt Hornsby, 40, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm
Harmony Jones, 22, Columbus, Ga.—first degree theft of property
July 20Billy Caylor, 51, New Brockton—D.U.I. (alcohol)
David Blair, 50, WIntergarden, Fla.—possession of a controlled substance
Darryl Carter, 51, Enterprise—public intoxication
Terry Senn, 39, Chancellor—third degree domestic violence, interference with a domestic violence emergency call
Penny Martinez, 43, Enterprise—felony probation violation x6, misdemeanor felony probation violation
Laalto Simmons, 35, Montgomery—felony probation violation
July 21Jeremy Cook, 41, Elba—bond revocation, fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Derek Coleman, 39, Elba—first degree arson
July 22James Carroll, 67, Enterprise—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
Taylor Cotton, 29, Dozier—felony probation violation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Alexis Poke, 25, Enterprise—public intoxication
Paris Austin, 21, Daleville—public intoxication
Roland Trevino, 26, Clio—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Howard Flowers, 66, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing
Deven Cole, 34, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
Devin Davis, 27, Opp—attempt to elude, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
July 23Kenneth Smedley, 40, Daleville—possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Efrian Torres-Isidro, 29—third degree criminal trespassing
Yasmanis Rodriguez, 33, Miami, Fla.—third degree theft of property
July 25Jonathan Hill, 38, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance
Muhammed Williams, 41, Enterprise—felony probation violation