 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County arrest report
0 Comments

Coffee County arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

July 19Jada Roberts, 21, Daleville—public intoxication

Evertt Hornsby, 40, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm

Harmony Jones, 22, Columbus, Ga.—first degree theft of property

July 20Billy Caylor, 51, New Brockton—D.U.I. (alcohol)

David Blair, 50, WIntergarden, Fla.—possession of a controlled substance

Darryl Carter, 51, Enterprise—public intoxication

Terry Senn, 39, Chancellor—third degree domestic violence, interference with a domestic violence emergency call

Penny Martinez, 43, Enterprise—felony probation violation x6, misdemeanor felony probation violation

Laalto Simmons, 35, Montgomery—felony probation violation

July 21Jeremy Cook, 41, Elba—bond revocation, fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Derek Coleman, 39, Elba—first degree arson

July 22James Carroll, 67, Enterprise—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

Taylor Cotton, 29, Dozier—felony probation violation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Alexis Poke, 25, Enterprise—public intoxication

Paris Austin, 21, Daleville—public intoxication

Roland Trevino, 26, Clio—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Howard Flowers, 66, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing

Deven Cole, 34, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

Devin Davis, 27, Opp—attempt to elude, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

July 23Kenneth Smedley, 40, Daleville—possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Efrian Torres-Isidro, 29—third degree criminal trespassing

Yasmanis Rodriguez, 33, Miami, Fla.—third degree theft of property

July 25Jonathan Hill, 38, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance

Muhammed Williams, 41, Enterprise—felony probation violation

Jose Sanchez, 29, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Timmy Kyles, 44, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol), reckless driving, attempt to elude, resisting arrest

July 26Kandi Cooper, 38, New Brockton—possession of a controlled substance

Michael Moore, 30, Enterprise—first degree theft of property

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert