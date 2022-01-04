 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
  • Updated
December 26

None

December 27

Deonte Bailey, 28, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Donald Arnette, 52, Enterprise— fugitive from justice

Cecilia Hodge, 24, Elba— third degree burglary

Timothy Simmons, 31, Elba— third degree burglary

Robert Bradshaw, 49, Opelika— probation violation (felony)

Blakely Warfield, 39, Dothan— second degree theft of property

December 28

Anthony Brant, 48, Enterprise— third degree burglary x2, possession of controlled substance, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, bond revocation

Amy Arrington, 45, New Brockton— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Adrian Scott, 49, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence x2

December 29

Brian Slenker, 50, Elba— third degree domestic violence

December 30

Ashley Russaw, 31, Enterprise— interference with custody

Ariel Huckaba, 25, Andalusia— third degree burglary

Rosallia Hudson, 24, Enterprise— first degree identity theft

William Whitehurst, 64, Enterprise— bond revocation

Christopher Carnley, 37, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)

Gregory Brown, 61, Enterprise— interference w/ a domestic violence emergency call

December 31

Britt White, 26, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Felicia Edwards, 33, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Gavin Santiago-Ewers, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Crissa Matthew, 41, Daleville— negotiating worthless negotiable instrument (NWNI)

Jalen Hooks, 21, Elba— first degree assault, attempt to elude (w/ death or injury)

January 1

Cherry Hill, 54, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Domingo Hernandez, 29, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Robert McWaters, 27, New Brockton— D.U.I. (alcohol), third degree criminal mischief, parole violation

Christine Morales, 49, Enterprise— public intoxication

Lavonne Brooks, 46, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

