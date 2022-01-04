Coffee County arrest report

December 26
None
December 27
Deonte Bailey, 28, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Donald Arnette, 52, Enterprise— fugitive from justice
Cecilia Hodge, 24, Elba— third degree burglary
Timothy Simmons, 31, Elba— third degree burglary
Robert Bradshaw, 49, Opelika— probation violation (felony)
Blakely Warfield, 39, Dothan— second degree theft of property
December 28
Anthony Brant, 48, Enterprise— third degree burglary x2, possession of controlled substance, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, bond revocation
Amy Arrington, 45, New Brockton— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Adrian Scott, 49, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence x2
December 29
Brian Slenker, 50, Elba— third degree domestic violence
December 30
Ashley Russaw, 31, Enterprise— interference with custody
Ariel Huckaba, 25, Andalusia— third degree burglary
Rosallia Hudson, 24, Enterprise— first degree identity theft
William Whitehurst, 64, Enterprise— bond revocation
Christopher Carnley, 37, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)
Gregory Brown, 61, Enterprise— interference w/ a domestic violence emergency call
December 31
Britt White, 26, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Felicia Edwards, 33, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Gavin Santiago-Ewers, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Crissa Matthew, 41, Daleville— negotiating worthless negotiable instrument (NWNI)
Jalen Hooks, 21, Elba— first degree assault, attempt to elude (w/ death or injury)
January 1
Cherry Hill, 54, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Domingo Hernandez, 29, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)