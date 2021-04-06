 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County arrest report
0 comments

Coffee County arrest report

  • 0

March 29

Wilson Jordan, 63, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Christopher Stokes, 38, Elba—probation violation (misdemeanor)

Scott Tinsley, 51, Elba—possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

March 30Billy Cooper, 51, Samson—third degree assault

Madonna Thomas, 49, Enterprise—attempt to elude, reckless endangerment

Amy Morris, 36, Dothan—attempt to elude

Dennis McClendon, 55, Ariton—fourth degree theft of property

March 31Boyce Lashley, 42, Elba—second degree criminal trespassing, bond revocation

Gregory Salvin, 29, Brundidge—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kim Booker, 39, Enterprise—distribution of a controlled substance

Tony Stoudmire, 43, Enterprise—attempt to elude, disorderly conduct

April 1Tony Eubanks, 57, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

April 2James Green, 62, Enterprise—felony probation violation, SORNA violation x2

James Ingram, 41, Dothan—possession of a controlled substance, second degree promoting prison contraband, second degree possession of marijuana

April 3Cameron Hall, 30, Elba—felony probation violation

Nicky Jacobs, 55, Kinston—public intoxication

Isreal Velasquez-Fransico, 35, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Nolberto Perez-Ramos, 20, Enterprise—public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol

Trease Lane, 41, Elba—negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument x8

April 4Evenuel Magwood, 43, Elba—false report to a law enforcement authority

Aaron Russaw, 40, Chancellor—failing to register as a felon

Antonio Bernabe, 35, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Patricia Medley, 37, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert