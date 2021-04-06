Coffee County arrest report

March 29
Wilson Jordan, 63, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Christopher Stokes, 38, Elba—probation violation (misdemeanor)
Scott Tinsley, 51, Elba—possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
March 30Billy Cooper, 51, Samson—third degree assault
Madonna Thomas, 49, Enterprise—attempt to elude, reckless endangerment
Amy Morris, 36, Dothan—attempt to elude
Dennis McClendon, 55, Ariton—fourth degree theft of property
March 31Boyce Lashley, 42, Elba—second degree criminal trespassing, bond revocation
Gregory Salvin, 29, Brundidge—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kim Booker, 39, Enterprise—distribution of a controlled substance
Tony Stoudmire, 43, Enterprise—attempt to elude, disorderly conduct
April 1Tony Eubanks, 57, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
April 2James Green, 62, Enterprise—felony probation violation, SORNA violation x2
James Ingram, 41, Dothan—possession of a controlled substance, second degree promoting prison contraband, second degree possession of marijuana
April 3Cameron Hall, 30, Elba—felony probation violation
Nicky Jacobs, 55, Kinston—public intoxication
Isreal Velasquez-Fransico, 35, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Nolberto Perez-Ramos, 20, Enterprise—public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol
Trease Lane, 41, Elba—negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument x8
April 4Evenuel Magwood, 43, Elba—false report to a law enforcement authority
Aaron Russaw, 40, Chancellor—failing to register as a felon
Antonio Bernabe, 35, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Patricia Medley, 37, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia