Coffee County arrest report

May 22
Kenneth Young, 61, Enterprise— disorderly conduct
Melissa Ledbetter, 49, Elba— fourth degree theft of property, possession of controlled substance
Carlos Sacul, 44, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Dallas Missildine, 30, Grady— D.U.I. (alcohol), giving false name or address to law enforcement officer
Jimmie Bedsole, 36, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
May 23
Angelic Brown, 33, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)
Dalton Reynolds, 23, Andalusia— third degree domestic violence, courtesy hold
Sirlister Roberson, 29, Enterprise— probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Engerinaidy Salgado Morales, 35, Enterprise— third degree theft of property
May 24
Jayden Teague, 19, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), first degree receiving stolen property, second degree receiving stolen property, third degree receiving stolen property
Charles Grantham, 35, Enterprise— third degree assault
Anthony Hutcherson, 43, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
May 25
None
May 26
Amber Gastelum, 32, Enterprise— obstructing governmental operation, disorderly conduct
Anthony Brown, 66, Enterprise— harassing communications
May 27
Dominique Trice, 32, Elba— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, felon registration card required, probation revocation
Cody Stone, 48, Opp— fugitive from justice
Katherine Jones, 25, Midland City— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Darius Lett, 22, Chancellor— probation violation (felony)
May 28
Genie Pope, 35, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Henry Pop Bac, 24, unknown— public intoxication, obstructing governmental operations
Carlos Tecax, 38, Enterprise— obstructing justice using false identity, carrying concealed pistol w/ out permit
Randall Richards, 26, Ozark— possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude (non injury), probation violaiton (felony), drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)