Coffee County arrest report

May 22

Kenneth Young, 61, Enterprise— disorderly conduct

Melissa Ledbetter, 49, Elba— fourth degree theft of property, possession of controlled substance

Carlos Sacul, 44, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Dallas Missildine, 30, Grady— D.U.I. (alcohol), giving false name or address to law enforcement officer

Jimmie Bedsole, 36, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

May 23

Angelic Brown, 33, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)

Dalton Reynolds, 23, Andalusia— third degree domestic violence, courtesy hold

Sirlister Roberson, 29, Enterprise— probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Engerinaidy Salgado Morales, 35, Enterprise— third degree theft of property

May 24

Jayden Teague, 19, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), first degree receiving stolen property, second degree receiving stolen property, third degree receiving stolen property

Charles Grantham, 35, Enterprise— third degree assault

Anthony Hutcherson, 43, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

May 25

None

May 26

Amber Gastelum, 32, Enterprise— obstructing governmental operation, disorderly conduct

Anthony Brown, 66, Enterprise— harassing communications

May 27

Dominique Trice, 32, Elba— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, felon registration card required, probation revocation

Cody Stone, 48, Opp— fugitive from justice

Katherine Jones, 25, Midland City— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Darius Lett, 22, Chancellor— probation violation (felony)

May 28

Genie Pope, 35, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Henry Pop Bac, 24, unknown— public intoxication, obstructing governmental operations

Carlos Tecax, 38, Enterprise— obstructing justice using false identity, carrying concealed pistol w/ out permit

Randall Richards, 26, Ozark— possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude (non injury), probation violaiton (felony), drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

