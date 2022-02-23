 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County arrest report
0 Comments

Coffee County arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

February 13

Jashun Jones, 25, Enterprise— D.U.I. (combined substance)

February 14

Nelson Luciano, 32, Enterprise— third degree burglary

Devaris Jones, 33, Enterprise— first degree burglary, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation

Jose Diaz, 24, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

February 15

Jeffery Rogers, 33, Kinston— third degree theft of property, selling tobacco or nicotine products to persons under 21

Charles Tharp, 37, Dothan— illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x2

Adrian Terry, 40, Enterprise— fugitive from justice

Kody Burks, 28, Enterprise— second degree criminal mischief, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

February 16

Jesse Huhn, 40, Jack— alias writ of arrest

February 17

Amiya Colvin, 23, Headland— first degree theft of property

Tony Adcock, 51, Enterprise— second degree criminal mischief, first degree unlawful imprisonment

Alvaro Cucul-Cucul, 21, Enterprise— interference with custody

February 18

Shantel Williams, 25, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

February 19

Jose Canti Bo, 46, Enterprise— public intoxication

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert