Coffee County arrest report

February 13
Jashun Jones, 25, Enterprise— D.U.I. (combined substance)
February 14
Nelson Luciano, 32, Enterprise— third degree burglary
Devaris Jones, 33, Enterprise— first degree burglary, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation
Jose Diaz, 24, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
February 15
Jeffery Rogers, 33, Kinston— third degree theft of property, selling tobacco or nicotine products to persons under 21
Charles Tharp, 37, Dothan— illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x2
Adrian Terry, 40, Enterprise— fugitive from justice
Kody Burks, 28, Enterprise— second degree criminal mischief, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
February 16
Jesse Huhn, 40, Jack— alias writ of arrest
February 17
Amiya Colvin, 23, Headland— first degree theft of property
Tony Adcock, 51, Enterprise— second degree criminal mischief, first degree unlawful imprisonment
Alvaro Cucul-Cucul, 21, Enterprise— interference with custody
February 18
Shantel Williams, 25, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
February 19
Jose Canti Bo, 46, Enterprise— public intoxication