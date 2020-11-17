 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between November 8 and November 16. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.

November 8

Marcus Dyck, 40, Ozark—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card

November 10

John Griffin, 64, Enterprise—public intoxication

Ricky Hill, 24, Elba—disorderly conduct, attempt to elude

Makayla Crenshaw, 22, Elba—first degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking x2

November 11

Joseph Edwards, 32, Opp—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

John Griffin, 64, Enterprise—public intoxication

Jodie Johnson, 41, Elba—third degree receiving stolen property

November 12

Jacqueline Barney, 45, Daleville—D.U.I. (alcohol), failure to appear

November 13

Van Johnson, 21, Enterprise—public intoxication

Roy Andrews, 72, Enterprise—third degree burglary

November 14

Stuart Middleton, 31, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Teddis Smart, 63, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Ashley Jerkins, 31, Coffee Springs—D.U.I. (alcohol)

November 15

Mario Cucacuo, 27, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Stacy Rasnic, 48, Daleville—D.U.I. (alcohol)

November 16

Anetha Long, 42—disorderly conduct

Walter Council, 39, Enterprise—certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance

