Coffee County arrest report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between November 8 and November 16. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.
November 8
Marcus Dyck, 40, Ozark—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card
November 10
John Griffin, 64, Enterprise—public intoxication
Ricky Hill, 24, Elba—disorderly conduct, attempt to elude
Makayla Crenshaw, 22, Elba—first degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking x2
November 11
Joseph Edwards, 32, Opp—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
John Griffin, 64, Enterprise—public intoxication
Jodie Johnson, 41, Elba—third degree receiving stolen property
November 12
Jacqueline Barney, 45, Daleville—D.U.I. (alcohol), failure to appear
November 13
Van Johnson, 21, Enterprise—public intoxication
Roy Andrews, 72, Enterprise—third degree burglary
November 14
Stuart Middleton, 31, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Teddis Smart, 63, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Ashley Jerkins, 31, Coffee Springs—D.U.I. (alcohol)
November 15
Mario Cucacuo, 27, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Stacy Rasnic, 48, Daleville—D.U.I. (alcohol)
November 16
Anetha Long, 42—disorderly conduct
Walter Council, 39, Enterprise—certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance
