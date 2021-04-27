 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
Coffee County arrest report

April 19

Jennifer Myers, 48, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Michelle O’Brien, 39, Elba—D.U.I. (combined substance)

Conzarion Graham, 37, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x3, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Sherry Draugh, 64, New Brockton—fourth degree theft of property

April 20

Mateo Gomez, 36, Enterprise—possession of child pornography x3

Leslie Hauser, 47, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, D.U.I. (controlled substances)

Kasey Hobbs, 40, Enterprise—distribution of a controlled substance to a minor x2

Devonta Cottrell, 28, Troy—first degree burglary

Carolyn Wilson, 52, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Brianna McSwain, 24, Troy—second degree possession of marijuana

Daryl Burks, 37, Brundidge—second degree possession of marijuana

April 21

Billy Smith, 38, Enterprise—felony probation violation

Michael Stroncone, 33, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Jody Atwell, 47, Troy—unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, harassment, parole violation

April 22

Michael Collins, 43, Enterprise—second degree theft of property

Eleanor Logiotatos, 39, Dozier—possession of a controlled substance x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)

April 23

Rodney Kinniard, 33, Jack—sexual abuse of a child under 12

Ajai Jackson, 20, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

April 24

Russell Gordon, 32, Elba—third degree domestic violence, third degree criminal mischief

Taylor Smith, 28, Raleigh, NC—public intoxication, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Joshua Burke, 36, Elba—drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jabari Brown, 28, Troy—third degree domestic violence, first degree burglary, first degree theft of property

Angela Wylie, 37, Enterprise—disorderly conduct

Jeremy Richard, 35, Huntsville—third degree criminal trespassing

Cody Campbell, 22, Elba—D.U.I.

April 25

Sebastion Santiago-Juan, 19, Vermont—minor in consumption of alcohol, obstructing governmental operations

Adrian Flowers, 47, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Pedro Hernandez, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, disorderly conduct

Matthew Adkinson, 19, Elba—third degree domestic violence

Sheridan Foster, 33, Newton—possession of a controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit

Julie Reyes, 36, New Brockton—third degree domestic violence

April 26

Kenneth Valrie, 40, Ozark—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Justin Sconiers, 29, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

