Coffee County arrest report

April 19
Jennifer Myers, 48, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Michelle O’Brien, 39, Elba—D.U.I. (combined substance)
Conzarion Graham, 37, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x3, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Sherry Draugh, 64, New Brockton—fourth degree theft of property
April 20
Mateo Gomez, 36, Enterprise—possession of child pornography x3
Leslie Hauser, 47, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, D.U.I. (controlled substances)
Kasey Hobbs, 40, Enterprise—distribution of a controlled substance to a minor x2
Devonta Cottrell, 28, Troy—first degree burglary
Carolyn Wilson, 52, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Brianna McSwain, 24, Troy—second degree possession of marijuana
Daryl Burks, 37, Brundidge—second degree possession of marijuana
April 21
Billy Smith, 38, Enterprise—felony probation violation
Michael Stroncone, 33, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Jody Atwell, 47, Troy—unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, harassment, parole violation
April 22
Michael Collins, 43, Enterprise—second degree theft of property
Eleanor Logiotatos, 39, Dozier—possession of a controlled substance x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
April 23
Rodney Kinniard, 33, Jack—sexual abuse of a child under 12
Ajai Jackson, 20, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
April 24
Russell Gordon, 32, Elba—third degree domestic violence, third degree criminal mischief
Taylor Smith, 28, Raleigh, NC—public intoxication, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Joshua Burke, 36, Elba—drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jabari Brown, 28, Troy—third degree domestic violence, first degree burglary, first degree theft of property
Angela Wylie, 37, Enterprise—disorderly conduct
Jeremy Richard, 35, Huntsville—third degree criminal trespassing
Cody Campbell, 22, Elba—D.U.I.
April 25
Sebastion Santiago-Juan, 19, Vermont—minor in consumption of alcohol, obstructing governmental operations
Adrian Flowers, 47, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Pedro Hernandez, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, disorderly conduct
Matthew Adkinson, 19, Elba—third degree domestic violence
Sheridan Foster, 33, Newton—possession of a controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit
Julie Reyes, 36, New Brockton—third degree domestic violence
April 26
Kenneth Valrie, 40, Ozark—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Justin Sconiers, 29, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence